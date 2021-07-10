Sports Illustrated home
Crimson Tide Roll Call: July 10, 2021

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide
Today is ... National Kitten Day

56 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

July 10, 1960: American Broadcasting was set to televise college football for the first time. For its kickoff game, ABC selected the Sept. 17 matchup between Alabama and Georgia at Legion Field. Sports information director Finus Gaston met with ABC officials in Birmingham for a sight inspection and the network folks seems especially happy when told it wouldn’t be a problem for the university to provide a jeep for one of the mobile cameras. ABC would use six cameras to field the game, including the one on the jeep.

July 10, 1989: Chavis Williams was born in Dora, Ala.

July 10, 1990: Running back Trent Richardson was born in Pensacola, Fla.

"I'm known as a recruiter. Well, you've got to have chicken to make chicken salad." — Paul W. “Bear” Bryant

Trent Richardson at Penn State
