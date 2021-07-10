Crimson Tide Roll Call: July 10, 2021
Today is ... National Kitten Day
Countdown to the Crimson Tide's 2021 opener:
56 days
On this date in Crimson Tide history:
July 10, 1960: American Broadcasting was set to televise college football for the first time. For its kickoff game, ABC selected the Sept. 17 matchup between Alabama and Georgia at Legion Field. Sports information director Finus Gaston met with ABC officials in Birmingham for a sight inspection and the network folks seems especially happy when told it wouldn’t be a problem for the university to provide a jeep for one of the mobile cameras. ABC would use six cameras to field the game, including the one on the jeep.
July 10, 1989: Chavis Williams was born in Dora, Ala.
July 10, 1990: Running back Trent Richardson was born in Pensacola, Fla.
Crimson Tide quote of the day
"I'm known as a recruiter. Well, you've got to have chicken to make chicken salad." — Paul W. “Bear” Bryant