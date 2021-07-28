Crimson Tide Roll Call: July 28, 2021

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide

Crimson Tide in the Olympics results

Softball: Team USA (Haylie McCleney) lost in gold-medal game to Japan, 2-0

Soccer: Netherlands (Merel van Dongen) defeated China in group play, 8-2

Swimming: Anton McKee (Iceland) finished second in second heat of the men's 200m backstroke

Crimson Tide in the Olympics schedule

• Swimming

Women's 100m Freestyle (Kalia Antoniou, Greece), 5:02 a.m. (USA)/8:53 p.m. (NBC)

Women's 4x200 Freestyle Relay (Leonie Kullmann, Germany), 6:34 a.m. (USA)/10:31 p.m. (NBC)

Men's 200m Breaststroke (Anton McKee, Iceland), 8:44 p.m. (NBC)

• Golf

Justin Thomas (Team USA), 6:25 p.m. (NBC Golf)

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

July 28, 1961: Speaking at a Madison County Alumni meeting, Paul Bryant said he was "praying all the optimistic predictions about the '61 team are accurate. We did not beat but two teams soundly in '60. We could have easily lost five more games that somehow we won. We just lack having enough great players to be where we want to be." At least one magazine, Playboy, picked the Crimson Tide to finish as high as No. 2 in the nation. — Bryant Museum

July 28, 1977: Chris Samuels, the first Crimson Tide player to win the Outland Trophy in 1999, was born in Mobile.

July 28, 1984: DeMeco Ryans was born in Bessemer, Ala.

Crimson Tide quote of the day

"He was like a rock star. People were throwing babies at him." — former Vanderbilt coach James Franklin on walking in with Nick Saban at SEC Media Days in 2011.

