Crimson Tide Roll Call: July 7, 2021

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide
Today is... National Macaroni Day

BamaCentral Headlines

Countdown to the Crimson Tide's 2021 opener:

59 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

July 7, 1982: Saying he had a commitment as the defensive backs coach for the Dallas Cowboys, Gene Stallings turned down the head coaching job with the Birmingham Stallions of the new United States Football League. Stallings said that he would have enjoyed being a head coach, but that the timing ''was just not right.'' The team hired Rollie Dotsch.

Crimson Tide quote of the day

“I'm seldom right, but I'm never in doubt.” — Gene Stallings

We'll leave you with this ...

John Mark and Gene Stallings
Crimson Tide Roll Call: July 7, 2021

