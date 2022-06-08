Crimson Tide Roll Call: June 8, 2022
Today is ... National Best Friends Day
Check out and subscribe for free to our:
There's also the BamaCentral Forums.
Facebook: @AlabamaonSI
Read More
BamaCentral Headlines
- BamaCentral 22 for '22: Which Alabama Records Will Bryce Young Break This Season
- Bryce Young Named the ASWA Amateur Athlete of the Year
- BamaCentral Three-And-Out: Which Alabama Team Overperformed Most This Season
- Reflecting on Alabama Baseball's 2022 Season
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule
Track & Field, Cross Country: at NCAA Outdoor Championships; Eugene, Ore.
Crimson Tide Results
No events scheduled.
Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2022 opener
87 days
On This Date in Crimson Tide History:
June 8, 1960: Former Alabama star Hootie Ingram, an assistant coach at Wake Forest and en route to Tallahassee for a coaching clinic at Florida State, stopped in Tuscaloosa to visit family and friends. When asked if he liked college coaching, Ingram replied, "Yes, but recruiting is a humbling experience." Ingram noted how he was sent to Pennsylvania and New Jersey on a recruiting trip. "I'd never been there before and it was my first time on a turnpike. I didn't know when to get off, so I just drove to where it ended, turned back around and headed South." — Bryant Museum
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day
"There ought to be a special place in heaven for coaches' wives." — Paul W. “Bear” Bryant