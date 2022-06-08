Skip to main content

Crimson Tide Roll Call: June 8, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is ... National Best Friends Day

BamaCentral Headlines

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

Track & Field, Cross Country: at NCAA Outdoor Championships; Eugene, Ore.

Crimson Tide Results

No events scheduled.

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2022 opener

87 days

On This Date in Crimson Tide History:

June 8, 1960: Former Alabama star Hootie Ingram, an assistant coach at Wake Forest and en route to Tallahassee for a coaching clinic at Florida State, stopped in Tuscaloosa to visit family and friends. When asked if he liked college coaching, Ingram replied, "Yes, but recruiting is a humbling experience." Ingram noted how he was sent to Pennsylvania and New Jersey on a recruiting trip. "I'd never been there before and it was my first time on a turnpike. I didn't know when to get off, so I just drove to where it ended, turned back around and headed South." — Bryant Museum

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day

"There ought to be a special place in heaven for coaches' wives." — Paul W. “Bear” Bryant

Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Paul Bear Bryant (right) with assistant coach Mal Moore (left) on the sideline against the Auburn Tigers at Legion Field.
Mal Moore with Paul Bear Bryant
Paul W. "Bear" Bryant at graduation

We'll leave you with this...

Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9) throws the ball during the Iron Bowl at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. Alabama Crimson Tide defeated Auburn Tigers
