Crimson Tide Roll Call: March 2, 2021

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings
Today is … National Old Stuff Day

Today’s Crimson Tide schedule

  • Women's Golf: Alabama at Gamecock Intercollegiate, Columbia, S.C., All Day

Crimson Tide results

Women's Golf: The Alabama women’s golf team is tied for 12th place at the end of the first round of the Gamecock Intercollegiate at the Columbia Country Club. The Crimson Tide posted a 11-over-par 299 at the conclusion of play in the first round. Duke is atop the team leaderboard after shooting 6-under par 282 and holds a four-stroke lead over LSU (286). Freshman Benedetta Moresco is one-stroke off a group of six individual leaders who notched a 3-under par 69 in the opening round.

Bama Central Headlines …

Did you notice?

  • Fan-favorite ESPN college football and basketball analyst/host Rece Davis signed a multi-year contract extension with the network. Davis graduated from the University of Alabama in 1988:
  • Alabama director of sports science Dr. Matt Rhea shared the offseason tracking of Crimson Tide running back Brian Robinson's workout results:
  • Alabama basketball coach Nate Oats was a guest on The Paul Finebaum Show on Monday, where he detailed his team's reaction to winning the 2020-2021 SEC regular-season title:
  • Alabama volleyball player Abby Marjama was named the SEC Volleyball Offensive Player of the Week:

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2021 opener:

186 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

March 2, 1938: Crimson Tide coach Frank Thomas said that Charley Boswell had emerged as the top candidate for the left halfback slot. "Charley has great speed, and he should be a key player for us this fall," said Thomas, as Alabama neared the completion of spring practices. Boswell, the 1935 state champion in the 100-hard dash and runner-up in the 220, was expected to compete for Red Drew's track team as well.

March 2, 1935: Gene Stallings was born in Paris, Texas. 

March 2, 1971: Millard Fleming "Dixie" Howell died in Los Angeles.

March 2, 1998: Tuanigamanuolepola, otherwise known as “Tua,” Tagovailoa, was born in Hawaii.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

"He said he just needed more room to throw the ball." – Nick Saban on why Tua Tagovailoa said he took a sack the play before throwing the national-championship-winning touchdown pass in overtime against Georgia

We’ll leave you with this …

Gene Stallings was carried off the field after winning the 1992 national championship
