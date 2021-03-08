Crimson Tide Roll Call: March 8, 2021

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide

Today is ... International Women's Day

BamaCentral Headlines

In case you missed it: Alabama Basketball Achieves History with 16th SEC Win, But There's Still a Lot of Work to Do

Crimson Tide results

Baseball: Alabama 21, College of Charleston 3

Softball: South Alabama 1, Alabama 0

Soccer: Alabama 1, Lipscomb 0

Crimson Tide schedule

There are no events scheduled

Did you notice?

Alabama sophomore Reyna Reyes scored the game-winning goal in overtime to help the women’s soccer team remain undefeated by silencing Lipscomb, 1-0. With the win, the Crimson Tide recorded its fourth consecutive shutout win, and the first in overtime, during the spring season.

This video will get any Alabama fan hyped up:

Alabama swimming and diving’s Kevin Li finished 13th off the 3-meter springboard on day one of the NCAA Zone B Diving Championships being held at the Greensboro Aquatic Center in Greensboro, N.C. Li is one four Crimson Tide divers competing at the Zone B meet for a chance to advance to the upcoming NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships.

Derrick Henry is the back-to-back NFL rushing champ for a reason...

Richard Sherman drops a truth bomb on how scouts and teams are analyzing Mac Jones:

The Alabama women’s cross country team earned a bid to the national championships for the first time in more than 25 years. The event will begin on March 15.

Countdown to the Crimson Tide's 2021 opener:

180 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

March 8, 1982: More than 1,000 people, including a throng of Paul W. “Bear” Bryant's former players, paid $125 a plate at a black-tie dinner at the Sheraton Hotel in Washington, D.C. honoring the fabled coach. In a telephone call, President Ronald Reagan told Bryant: "The real contribution you have made are the differences you have made in the lives of so many young people."

Crimson Tide quote of the day

"If wanting to win is a fault, as some of my critics seem to insist, then I plead guilty. I like to win. I know no other way. It's in my blood." – Paul W. “Bear” Bryant

We'll leave you with this ...