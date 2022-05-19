Crimson Tide Roll Call: May 19, 2022
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule
- Baseball: Alabama vs. No. 5 Arkansas, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 6 p.m. CT, SEC Network +, Live Audio
Crimson Tide Results
- Canon Claycomb’s Clutch Comeback Falls Just Short in Extra Holes in Drama-Filled Final Round at the NCAA Bryan Regional
Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2022 opener
107 days
On This Date in Crimson Tide History:
May 19, 1988: Athletic Director Steve Sloan announced that John Forney, who served on the Alabama broadcast team from 1953-82, would return as the play-by-play commentator for the 1988 season.
May 19, 1993: “Silent” Al Clemens died in Hollywood, Fla., at the age of 94. He was the captain of the Crimson Tide football team in both 1921 and 1923, under coaches Xen Scott and Wallace Wade, respectively. Clemons also competed in baseball, basketball and track for Alabama.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day
“To my brothers: This is the moment you’ve been working for since you got the first letter postmarked Tuscaloosa in your mailbox. Remember the excitement you felt that day. You’re doing it man, you’re here. I would give anything to be able to take the field with my brothers won more time. So when you go out there, put every bit of yourself into every single play. Every single play. You never know when it might be your last. Roll Tide!” — Eddie Jackson