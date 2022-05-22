Crimson Tide Roll Call: May 22, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Women's Golf vs NCAA Championship (Final Site), Scottsdale, Ariz., All Day

Softball: Alabama vs Stanford (NCAA Regional), Tuscaloosa, Ala., 10 a.m. CT, Live Stats

Alabama vs Stanford (if Alabama wins first game), Tuscaloosa, Ala., 12:30 p.m. CT, Live Stats

May 22, 1953: Alabama safety Hootie Ingram and lineman Ed Culpepper were selected as the Southeastern Conference's preseason best defensive back and best blocking lineman. Alabama, coming off its 61-6 win over Syracuse in the Orange Bowl, was picked to win the league title, followed by Georgia Tech and Ole Miss. — Bryant Museum

"I knew Coach Curry was leaving when he came in the squad room with a blue jacket on and in its lapels were tickets to the Kentucky Derby." — Center Roger Shultz talking to the media the night Bill Curry told the team he had accepted another job.

