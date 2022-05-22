Crimson Tide Roll Call: May 22, 2022
Today is ... National Buy a Musical Instrument Day
BamaCentral Headlines
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule
- Women's Golf vs NCAA Championship (Final Site), Scottsdale, Ariz., All Day
- Softball: Alabama vs Stanford (NCAA Regional), Tuscaloosa, Ala., 10 a.m. CT, Live Stats
- Alabama vs Stanford (if Alabama wins first game), Tuscaloosa, Ala., 12:30 p.m. CT, Live Stats
Crimson Tide Results
- Baseball: Alabama 18, No. 5 Arkansas 5
Did you see?
Alabama Baseball 18, No. 5 Arkansas 5
Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2022 opener
104 days
On This Date in Crimson Tide History:
May 22, 1953: Alabama safety Hootie Ingram and lineman Ed Culpepper were selected as the Southeastern Conference's preseason best defensive back and best blocking lineman. Alabama, coming off its 61-6 win over Syracuse in the Orange Bowl, was picked to win the league title, followed by Georgia Tech and Ole Miss. — Bryant Museum
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day
"I knew Coach Curry was leaving when he came in the squad room with a blue jacket on and in its lapels were tickets to the Kentucky Derby." — Center Roger Shultz talking to the media the night Bill Curry told the team he had accepted another job.