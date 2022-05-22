Skip to main content

Crimson Tide Roll Call: May 22, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is ... National Buy a Musical Instrument Day

BamaCentral Headlines

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

    • Women's Golf vs NCAA Championship (Final Site), Scottsdale, Ariz., All Day
    • Softball: Alabama vs Stanford (NCAA Regional), Tuscaloosa, Ala., 10 a.m. CT, Live Stats
    • Alabama vs Stanford (if Alabama wins first game), Tuscaloosa, Ala., 12:30 p.m. CT, Live Stats

    Crimson Tide Results

    Did you see?

    Alabama Baseball 18, No. 5 Arkansas 5

    Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2022 opener

    104 days

    On This Date in Crimson Tide History:

    May 22, 1953: Alabama safety Hootie Ingram and lineman Ed Culpepper were selected as the Southeastern Conference's preseason best defensive back and best blocking lineman. Alabama, coming off its 61-6 win over Syracuse in the Orange Bowl, was picked to win the league title, followed by Georgia Tech and Ole Miss. — Bryant Museum

    Crimson Tide Quote of the Day

    "I knew Coach Curry was leaving when he came in the squad room with a blue jacket on and in its lapels were tickets to the Kentucky Derby." — Center Roger Shultz talking to the media the night Bill Curry told the team he had accepted another job.

    We'll leave you with this...

    Jaala Torrence vs. Chattanooga
    All Things Bama

    Alabama Softball Keeps Season Alive with Win over Chattanooga

    By Tony Tsoukalas39 minutes ago
    Angelica Moresco, Alabama Women's Golf
    All Things Bama

    Angelica Moresco Paces Crimson Tide During Second Round of NCAA Championships

    By University of Alabama sports information2 hours ago
    Jordan Stephens and Patrick Murphy
    All Things Bama

    Live Updates: No. 6 Alabama Softball Elimination Game at Tuscaloosa Regional

    By Katie Windham3 hours ago
    Hoover Met, SEC Baseball Tournament
    All Things Bama

    How to Watch Alabama Baseball at the 2022 SEC Tournament

    By Joey Blackwell5 hours ago
    All Things Bama

    Alabama Baseball Crushes No. 5 Arkansas 18-5, Wins Series

    By Joey Blackwell7 hours ago
    Montana Fouts, Ally Shipman and Steph VanBrakle Prothro
    All Things Bama

    Alabama Softball Snaps NCAA Regional Winning Streak with Loss to Stanford

    By Tony Tsoukalas7 hours ago
    Montana Fouts
    All Things Bama

    Tuscaloosa Regional Live Updates: No. 6 Alabama Softball vs. Stanford

    By Tony Tsoukalas10 hours ago
    Grayson Hitt
    All Things Bama

    Live Updates: Alabama Baseball vs No. 5 Arkansas (Series Finale)

    By Joey Blackwell11 hours ago