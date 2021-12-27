Crimson Tide Roll Call: Monday, December 27, 2021

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

• Alabama Arrives in Dallas for CFP Semifinal in the Cotton Bowl Classic

• How to Watch Alabama Football against Cincinnati in the Cotton Bowl Classic

• What Nick Saban Said as Alabama Arrives in Dallas for the Cotton Bowl

• Bill O'Brien, Doug Marrone Still Expected to Coach In CFP, No Alabama Players Currently in COVID Protocols

• This Week with the Crimson Tide: December 27-January 2, 2022

• Alabama Game Week Scouting Report: Cincinnati Linebacker Darrian Beavers

• Crimson Tikes: In Progress

• Everything Cincinnati's Luke Fickell Said about Alabama on Sunday of Cotton Bowl Week

Did you notice?

• Trevon Diggs tracked down his 11th interception of the season, tying the Cowboys record and putting him three off the NFL record. Check out the Crimson Tide in the NFL tracker for Week 16.

• Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne got into a scuffle on the sideline...

• Josh Primo made an impact off the bench in the Spurs victory.

December 27, 1941: Alabama’s coaches met with reporters the day before leaving for the Cotton Bowl, where the Crimson Tide will meet SWC champion Texas A&M. Coach Frank Thomas called senior Holt Rast "The best all-around end in Alabama football history,” and assistant coach Red Drew added, "He's the best defensive end I've ever seen.” Playing in a bowl outside of the Rose Bowl for the first time, Alabama went on to win 29-21.

December 27, 1984: Le’Ron McClain was born in Fort Wayne, Ind.

December 27, 2001: Two plays after Waine Bacon blocked a punt, Alabama quarterback Andrew Zow threw a 27-yard scoring pass to Terry Jones Jr. with 4:44 left as Alabama pulled out a 14-13 victory over Iowa State in the Independence Bowl. The Cyclones missed two missed two field-goal attempts in the fourth quarter, and three overall.

“Mama told me to never wear a hat indoors.” – Paul W. “Bear” Bryant on why he didn’t wear his houndstooth hat at the Sugar Bowl

