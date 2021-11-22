Crimson Tide Roll Call: Monday, November 22, 2021

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Women's Basketball: Alabama 71, Duke 74

• Daron Payne sacked Cam Newton on a fourth down to end the game in Carolina and give the Football Team a 27-21 victory.

• Myra Gordon of Alabama women's basketball squared off against her sister, Lexi Gordon of Duke women's basketball, in their hometown of Fort Worth.

• Jalen Hurts ran for three touchdowns to propel the Eagles over the Saints 40-29.

• Jaylen Waddle found pay dirt for his first rushing touchdown of his career in Miami's 24-17 win over the Jets.

November 22, 1973: Alabama celebrated Thanksgiving with a 21-7 victory at LSU. Although Tiger Stadium was roaring as both teams came in unbeaten, long touchdown passes from Gary Rutledge to Wayne Wheeler and a pair of interceptions by safety Ricky Davis helped the Crimson Tide roll. The win was No. 500 in Alabama football history. – Bryant Museum

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

“This must be what God looks like.” — George Blanda, who played for Paul “Bear” Bryant at Kentucky, upon his first meeting the coach.

