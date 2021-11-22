Skip to main content
November 22, 2021
Crimson Tide Roll Call: Monday, November 22, 2021

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.
Author:

Today is ... National Cranberry Relish Day 

Bama Central Headlines

• How to Watch the Iron Bowl: Alabama Crimson Tide at Auburn Tigers, TV, Time, SEC Schedule

• 2021 SEC Football Power Rankings: Week 12

• Upon Further Review: Arkansas Wouldn't Have a Problem with Bryce Young Winning the Heisman

• Crimson Tikes Guts and Glory: The Best Kind of Bugs

• Alabama Drops to No. 3 in AP Poll 

• How to Watch: College Football Week 13 Schedule, TV Info

• Alabama Women's Basketball Falls to Duke in Final Seconds, 74-71

• This Week with the Crimson Tide: November 22-28, 2021

• How to Watch: College Basketball Week 3 Schedule, TV Info 

Crimson Tide Results

Women's Basketball: Alabama 71, Duke 74 

Did you notice? 

• Daron Payne sacked Cam Newton on a fourth down to end the game in Carolina and give the Football Team a 27-21 victory. 

• Myra Gordon of Alabama women's basketball squared off against her sister, Lexi Gordon of Duke women's basketball, in their hometown of Fort Worth. 

• Jalen Hurts ran for three touchdowns to propel the Eagles over the Saints 40-29. 

• Jaylen Waddle found pay dirt for his first rushing touchdown of his career in Miami's 24-17 win over the Jets. 

On This Date in Crimson Tide History: 

November 22, 1973: Alabama celebrated Thanksgiving with a 21-7 victory at LSU. Although Tiger Stadium was roaring as both teams came in unbeaten, long touchdown passes from Gary Rutledge to Wayne Wheeler and a pair of interceptions by safety Ricky Davis helped the Crimson Tide roll. The win was No. 500 in Alabama football history. – Bryant Museum

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

“This must be what God looks like.” — George Blanda, who played for Paul “Bear” Bryant at Kentucky, upon his first meeting the coach. 

We'll leave you with this... 

Blake Sims and Brian Volger, 2014 game program
