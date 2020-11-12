SI.com
Crimson Tide Roll Call: Nov. 12, 2020

Tyler Martin

Today is ... National Chicken Soup for the Soul Day 

BamaCentral Headlines

Did you notice?

  • Alabama baseball signed 11 players on the first day of the early signing period including infielders Noah Miller, Will Hodo, and Jimmy Thies, pitchers Connor Ball, Brandon Clarke, Nathan Shelton, Hagan Banks, Luke Holman, and Kade Woods, catcher Graham Crawford, and outfielder Camden Hayslip. 
  • The Crimson Tide softball program added three in utility players Jenna Lord and Kali Hemlin, and infielder/catcher Aubrey Barnhart. 
  • From our friends at AllDolphins: Tua Tagovailoa on his most recent win and the one-year anniversary of his hip injury.
  • Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs is out 4-6 weeks with a hairline fracture in his foot.
  • Running back Bo Scarbrough was signed to the Seattle Seahawks practice squad.
  • Alabama and LSU's volleyball matches set for Nov. 14 and 15 have been moved to will now be played on Nov. 15 and 16 due to the contact tracing in the Tigers program.
  • Justin Thomas tees off at the first round of The Masters on Thursday morning at 10:49 a.m (CT). 

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

November 12, 1960: Alabama rallied from a 15-0 fourth quarter deficit to defeat Georgia Tech 16-15 at Grant Field in Atlanta. Senior quarterback Bobby Skelton engineered the comeback, with Leon Fuller and Norbie Ronsonet scoring touchdowns, but the game came down a field-goal attempt on the final play. Paul W. “Bear” Bryant went with reserve kicker Digger O'Dell, who had never attempted a field goal at Alabama, to make the game-winning kick.

Crimson Tide quote of the day

Nov. 12: "It's one of the things we've been wanting to do is try to develop some confidence in the passing game, and obviously he was able to do that very well today." — Nick Saban after Jalen Hurts became the first Crimson Tide player to have 300 yards passing and 100 yards rushing in the same game during Alabama’s 51-3 victory against Mississippi State on this date in 2016.

We'll leave you with this ...

