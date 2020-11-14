Crimson Tide Roll Call: Nov. 14, 2020

Today is ... National Pickle Day

Today’s Crimson Tide schedule

No games scheduled

Crimson Tide results

Soccer: LSU 2, Alabama 0, SEC Tournament First Round

BamaCentral Headlines ...

Did you notice?

Through two rounds at The Masters, Justin Thomas is tied for first place with a two-round score of 9-under par:

Kira Lewis Jr. had this to say about his speed as he finishes preparations for the NBA draft:

Lewis also visited his old high school for his pre-draft workout session:

Former Alabama cornerback Bradley Sylve joined the Frisco Fighters, a member of the Indoor Football League:

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

November 14, 1974: Johnny Mack Brown died in Woodland Hills, Calif.

November 14, 1981: Behind the passing of quarterback Walter Lewis and the receiving of Joey Jones and Jesse Bendross, Alabama rolled to a 31-16 win at Penn State in the first game of a 10-year series. The victory gave Paul W. “Bear” Bryant his 314th career win tying him with Amos Alonzo Stagg for first on the all-time win list. Lewis was 6-for-10 for 167 yards, while Jones had four catches for 135 yards and Bendross three for 55 and two touchdowns. Paul Carruth was the leading rusher for the Crimson Tide with 64 yards on 14 carries and one touchdown.

Crimson Tide quote of the day

Nov. 14: "He's been a class act. When you watch their teams play there's not a lot of junk going on. They play hard. They play tough. They play all out. They're disciplined. Nick's a fine football coach, a good guy, good family and the whole bit.” — Joe Paterno

We'll leave you with this ...