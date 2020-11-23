SI.com
Bama Central
HomeAll Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistory
Search

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Nov. 23, 2020

Tyler Martin

Today is ... National Expresso Day 

BamaCentral Headlines 

Did you notice?

  • Auburn basketball self-imposed a postseason ban for the 2020-2021 campaign due to the 2017 scandal with former assistant Chuck Person. 
  • Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs had 64 total yards from scrimmage and one touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs. 
  • Alabama football added an invited walk-on long snapper in 2021 prospect Kneeland Hibbett. 
  • Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry rushed for 133 yards and had this epic walk-off touchdown in overtime against the Baltimore Ravens: 
  • Former Crimson Tide golfer Stephaine Meadow had a career-best finish on the LPGA Tour over the weekend. She finished in third place at nine-under par at the Pelican Women’s Championship.
  • Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick intercepted two passes against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Steelers are now 10-0 on the year. 

On this date in Crimson Tide history: 

November 23, 1945: No. 3 Alabama was offered, and accepted, a Rose Bowl invitation to meet the winner of the Southern California-UCLA game. Reportedly, the Rose Bowl's top choice from the East was No. 1 Army, which wouldn’t accept a bowl invitation. (Alabama eventually defeated USC 34-14 to finish 10-0).

Crimson Tide quote of the day

Nov. 23: "I literally could hear her screaming as soon as he caught it over everybody. I guess the rest of the crowd was, `All right, great, 5-yard gain.' And she was still yelling. The whole family was probably crying.” — AJ McCarron on his mother after completing a pass to his little brother Corey on his final drive in his last game at Bryant-Denny Stadium on this date in 2013 (a 49-0 victory over Chattanooga).

We’ll leave you with this ... 

THANKS FOR READING BAMA CENTRAL
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

All Things Bama

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The Sunday Comic, Crimson Tikes: Merry Deer Season

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

Anthony Sisco

This Week with the Crimson Tide: It's Iron Bowl Week (and Happy Thanksgiving)!

What's coming up in Alabama sports for the week of Nov. 23-29, 2020, plus the latest coronavirus figures

Christopher Walsh

Alabama Football Widens First-Place Lead in Amway Coaches Poll, Unanimous No. 1 in AP Top 25

The Crimson Tide gained two more first-place votes in this week’s Amway Coaches’ Poll after its dominant win over Kentucky

Tyler Martin

SEC Football Power Rankings: Week 9

The Crimson Tide demolished the Wildcats, but how did the rest of the SEC fare?

Joey Blackwell

How to Watch the Iron Bowl: Auburn Tigers at No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide, TV, Radio info, SEC Schedule

Think Alabama might be looking for a little payback when Auburn visits Bryant-Denny Stadium? It's the 85th edition of the Iron Bowl

Christopher Walsh

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Nov. 22, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics

Tyler Martin

Notebook: Alabama's Defense Smothers Kentucky, Jahleel Billingsley Steps Up

Alabama's defense took another step toward re-establishing the Crimson Tide standard in its 63-3 mauling of Kentucky on Saturday

Tyler Martin

DeVonta Smith Re-Writes Record Books, Becomes SEC's All-Time Leader in Receiving Touchdowns

Smith's nine catches, 144 yards, and two touchdowns fuels Alabama offense to a 63-3 thrashing of Kentucky on Saturday night

Tyler Martin

Instant Analysis: Alabama 63, Kentucky 3

The Crimson Tide rolled to a 60-point victory powered by a stifling defense and high-powered offense

Joey Blackwell

Three is the Magic Number for Alabama Regarding the Heisman Trophy

Who between Crimson Tide running back Najee Harris, quarterback Mac Jones and wide receiver DeVonta Smith should be considered for the Heisman Trophy? Try all of them

Christopher Walsh