Crimson Tide Roll Call: Nov. 23, 2020

Today is ... National Expresso Day

BamaCentral Headlines

In case you missed it: Alabama Football Widens First-Place Lead in Amway Coaches Poll, Unanimous No. 1 in AP Top 25

Did you notice?

Auburn basketball self-imposed a postseason ban for the 2020-2021 campaign due to the 2017 scandal with former assistant Chuck Person.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs had 64 total yards from scrimmage and one touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Alabama football added an invited walk-on long snapper in 2021 prospect Kneeland Hibbett.

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry rushed for 133 yards and had this epic walk-off touchdown in overtime against the Baltimore Ravens:

Former Crimson Tide golfer Stephaine Meadow had a career-best finish on the LPGA Tour over the weekend. She finished in third place at nine-under par at the Pelican Women’s Championship.

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick intercepted two passes against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Steelers are now 10-0 on the year.

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

November 23, 1945: No. 3 Alabama was offered, and accepted, a Rose Bowl invitation to meet the winner of the Southern California-UCLA game. Reportedly, the Rose Bowl's top choice from the East was No. 1 Army, which wouldn’t accept a bowl invitation. (Alabama eventually defeated USC 34-14 to finish 10-0).

Crimson Tide quote of the day

Nov. 23: "I literally could hear her screaming as soon as he caught it over everybody. I guess the rest of the crowd was, `All right, great, 5-yard gain.' And she was still yelling. The whole family was probably crying.” — AJ McCarron on his mother after completing a pass to his little brother Corey on his final drive in his last game at Bryant-Denny Stadium on this date in 2013 (a 49-0 victory over Chattanooga).

We’ll leave you with this ...