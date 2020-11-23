Crimson Tide Roll Call: Nov. 23, 2020
Tyler Martin
Today is ... National Expresso Day
BamaCentral Headlines
- How to Watch the Iron Bowl: Auburn Tigers at No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide, TV, Radio info, SEC Schedule
- In case you missed it: Alabama Football Widens First-Place Lead in Amway Coaches Poll, Unanimous No. 1 in AP Top 25
Did you notice?
- Auburn basketball self-imposed a postseason ban for the 2020-2021 campaign due to the 2017 scandal with former assistant Chuck Person.
- Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs had 64 total yards from scrimmage and one touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs.
- Alabama football added an invited walk-on long snapper in 2021 prospect Kneeland Hibbett.
- Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry rushed for 133 yards and had this epic walk-off touchdown in overtime against the Baltimore Ravens:
- Former Crimson Tide golfer Stephaine Meadow had a career-best finish on the LPGA Tour over the weekend. She finished in third place at nine-under par at the Pelican Women’s Championship.
- Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick intercepted two passes against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Steelers are now 10-0 on the year.
On this date in Crimson Tide history:
November 23, 1945: No. 3 Alabama was offered, and accepted, a Rose Bowl invitation to meet the winner of the Southern California-UCLA game. Reportedly, the Rose Bowl's top choice from the East was No. 1 Army, which wouldn’t accept a bowl invitation. (Alabama eventually defeated USC 34-14 to finish 10-0).
Crimson Tide quote of the day
Nov. 23: "I literally could hear her screaming as soon as he caught it over everybody. I guess the rest of the crowd was, `All right, great, 5-yard gain.' And she was still yelling. The whole family was probably crying.” — AJ McCarron on his mother after completing a pass to his little brother Corey on his final drive in his last game at Bryant-Denny Stadium on this date in 2013 (a 49-0 victory over Chattanooga).