Crimson Tide Roll Call: Nov. 2, 2020

Former Alabama golfer Dicky Pride finished tied for 15th at the TimberTech Championship, carding a total of 11-under par after three rounds:

Trevon Diggs had two interceptions for the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night against the Philadelphia Eagles:

Tua Tagovailoa made his first career start for the Miami Dolphins, throwing 12-for-22 for 93 yards and a touchdown:

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

November 2, 1985: Freshman Gene Jelks became the first Black player in Alabama history to top 100 yards in both rushing and receiving during a game. He had 18 carries for 168 yards and three receptions for 120 to lead Alabama’s 44-28 victory over Mississippi State. Amazingly, he didn’t score a touchdown. – Bryant Museum

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

“Before the [national championship] game against LSU I was comparing the defense from Alabama to the 1986 Oklahoma defense, which was considered by many to be the best defense in college football history. After that game, they went down as the greatest defense in college football history, and I want to congratulate him.” — ESPN analyst Lee Corso

