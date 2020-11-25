Crimson Tide Roll Call: Nov. 25, 2020
Joey Blackwell
Today is … National Jukebox Day
Today’s Crimson Tide schedule
- Men's Basketball: Alabama vs Jacksonville State, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 7 p.m. CT, Live Video, Live Audio, Live Stats
- Women's Basketball: Alabama vs Samford, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 12 p.m. CT, Live Video, Live Audio, Live Stats
Crimson Tide results
No games scheduled
Did you notice?
- The New Orleans Pelicans showed off their new guard in Alabama basketball product Kira Lewis Jr.:
- Crimson Tide center Landon Dickerson accepted his invite to the Senior Bowl:
- Jerry Jeudy shared this sweet video of him and his daughter to celebrate Thanksgiving:
- Cornelius Bennett was named a semifinalist for the 2021 Pro Football Hall of Fame class:
On this date in Crimson Tide history:
November 25, 1925: After leading Alabama to an undefeated regular season, quarterback Pooley Hubert was named the MVP of the Southern Conference.
November 25, 2017: Even though Alabama had to play the final 10 minutes with just three players, Collin Sexton scored 40 points and kept the game close during a 89-84 loss to No. 14 Minnesota at the Barclays Center Classic in New York. When a near-brawl broke out in the game, numerous Alabama players left the bench and were automatically ejected.
Crimson Tide quote of the day:
“Sure I’d love to beat Notre Dame, don’t get me wrong. But nothing matters more than beating that cow college on the other side of the state.” — Paul W. “Bear” Bryant