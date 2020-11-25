SI.com
Bama Central
HomeAll Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistory
Search

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Nov. 25, 2020

Joey Blackwell

Today is … National Jukebox Day

Today’s Crimson Tide schedule

Crimson Tide results

No games scheduled

Bama Central Headlines …

Did you notice?

  • The New Orleans Pelicans showed off their new guard in Alabama basketball product Kira Lewis Jr.:
  • Crimson Tide center Landon Dickerson accepted his invite to the Senior Bowl:
  • Jerry Jeudy shared this sweet video of him and his daughter to celebrate Thanksgiving:
  • Cornelius Bennett was named a semifinalist for the 2021 Pro Football Hall of Fame class:

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

November 25, 1925: After leading Alabama to an undefeated regular season, quarterback Pooley Hubert was named the MVP of the Southern Conference.

November 25, 2017: Even though Alabama had to play the final 10 minutes with just three players, Collin Sexton scored 40 points and kept the game close during a 89-84 loss to No. 14 Minnesota at the Barclays Center Classic in New York. When a near-brawl broke out in the game, numerous Alabama players left the bench and were automatically ejected.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

“Sure I’d love to beat Notre Dame, don’t get me wrong. But nothing matters more than beating that cow college on the other side of the state.” — Paul W. “Bear” Bryant

We’ll leave you with this …

THANKS FOR READING BAMA CENTRAL
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

All Things Bama

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

What the Iron Bowl Means to Alabama RB Najee Harris, OL Deonte Brown: "It's One of the Biggest Rivalries in College Football"

On Tuesday, Alabama players spoke on the importance of the Iron Bowl rivalry and what it means to them

Tyler Martin

Practice Report: Alabama Football Conducts Another Full-Pad Practice Ahead of Auburn

The Crimson Tide hosted a two-hour, full-pad practice on Tuesday afternoon in Tuscaloosa

Joey Blackwell

Alabama No. 1 in First College Football Playoff Rankings of 2020

The Crimson Tide, Notre Dame, Clemson and Ohio State round out the top four teams

Joey Blackwell

Happy Birthday: Alabama Basketball's Jahvon Quinerly has a lot to Celebrate

Between Thanksgiving, his birthday and his return to the hardwood with the Crimson Tide, Quinerly will have a busy next couple of days

Joey Blackwell

Alabama Crimson Tide Top 5 in the NFL: Week 11

This week's top-five list of the best Alabama Crimson Tide performances in the NFL was topped by a pair of familiar names, Minkah Fitzpatrick and Derrick

Christopher Walsh

Dr. Lyle Cain and University of Alabama Athletics Orthopaedic Team Receive Recognition

The team orthopedic surgeon is recognized for his 20 years of service to Alabama Athletics

UA_Athletics

Derrick Henry is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week

The Tennessee Titans running back made more history over the weekend in the overtime-win over the Baltimore Ravens

Tyler Martin

SEC Men's Basketball Power Rankings: Preseason

Alabama enters the season with a lot of expectations from fans as it tries to return to the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2018

Joey Blackwell

Alabama QB Mac Jones Looks Back on 2019 Iron Bowl, Not Buying Into Heisman Buzz

Heisman hopeful Mac Jones ready to avenge last year's loss to Auburn and continue historic season in leading Alabama back to the College Football Playoffs

Tyler Martin

Crimson Tikes: War Turkey

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

Anthony Sisco