Crimson Tide Roll Call: Nov. 25, 2020

The New Orleans Pelicans showed off their new guard in Alabama basketball product Kira Lewis Jr.:

Crimson Tide center Landon Dickerson accepted his invite to the Senior Bowl:

Jerry Jeudy shared this sweet video of him and his daughter to celebrate Thanksgiving:

Cornelius Bennett was named a semifinalist for the 2021 Pro Football Hall of Fame class:

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

November 25, 1925: After leading Alabama to an undefeated regular season, quarterback Pooley Hubert was named the MVP of the Southern Conference.

November 25, 2017: Even though Alabama had to play the final 10 minutes with just three players, Collin Sexton scored 40 points and kept the game close during a 89-84 loss to No. 14 Minnesota at the Barclays Center Classic in New York. When a near-brawl broke out in the game, numerous Alabama players left the bench and were automatically ejected.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

“Sure I’d love to beat Notre Dame, don’t get me wrong. But nothing matters more than beating that cow college on the other side of the state.” — Paul W. “Bear” Bryant

