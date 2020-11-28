Crimson Tide Roll Call: Nov. 28, 2020
Joey Blackwell
Today is … Small Business Saturday
Today’s Crimson Tide schedule
Football: Alabama vs Auburn, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 2:30 p.m. CT, CBS, Live Audio, Live Stats
Crimson Tide results
No games scheduled
Did you notice?
- For the first time in 47 years of coaching, Nick Saban will not be coaching a game on a football Saturday in the fall:
- Joe Namath was announced as ESPN's College GameDay guest picker for Saturday's Iron Bowl:
- A GoFundMe has been set up to assist in covering funeral costs for former Alabama walk-on linebacker Rowdy Harrell and his wife, Blakley Harrell. The two were celebrating their honeymoon in the Florida Keys when they were killed in a car accident:
- Despite hurting the thumb on his throwing hand earlier this week in practice, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was spotted in practice not wearing a brace, meaning that he could still be slated to start on Sunday:
On this date in Crimson Tide history:
November 28, 1965: Softball coach Patrick Murphy was born in Waterloo, Iowa.
November 28, 1981: Win No. 315 for Paul W. “Bear” Bryant does not come easily as the Crimson Tide had to rally behind Walter Lewis and Linnie Patrick to a 28-17 win over Auburn at Legion Field. With the victory, the coach tops Almos Alonzo Stagg for most wins in college football history.
Crimson Tide quote of the day:
“’Bout all I did was stick with it." — Paul W. “Bear” Bryant on notching win No. 315 on this date in 1981.