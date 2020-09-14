SI.com
Bama Central
HomeAll Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistory
Search

Crimson Tide Roll Call: September 14, 2020

Tyler Martin

Today is ... National Cream Filled Donut Day 

BamaCentral Headlines

Did you notice?

  • It appears the Big Ten is going to reverse course and play football this fall starting in October. An official vote is expected on Monday.
  • Former Alabama tight end OJ Howard finished with four catches for 36 yards and one touchdown on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints.
  • Atlanta Falcons wideout Calvin Ridley exploded for nine catches, 130 yards, and two touchdowns in the team's 38-25 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.
  • Josh Jacobs scored three touchdowns against the Panthers:
  • Julio Jones' nine-catch, 150-yard performance on Sunday was his 56th career 100-plus yard receiving game of his career.
  • Jedrick Wills Jr. got some good news concerning the leg injury he suffered against the Baltimore Ravens:

Countdown to the Crimson Tide's 2020 opener

12 days 

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

September 14, 1974: Calvin Culliver rushed for 169 yards, including a 73-yard touchdown run, as Alabama edged Jerry Claiborne's Maryland Terps, 21-16. A fake punt by Richard Todd sustained a fourth-quarter drive that gave the Crimson Tide an insurmountable 21-9 lead. – Bryant Museum

September 14, 1991: Chance Warmack was born in Detroit, and Dee Milliner was born in Deatsville, Ala.

Crimson Tide quote of the day

September 14: “I just waxed the dude.” – Defensive back Rory Turner on his game-saving tackle of Auburn’s Brent Fullwood in the 1984 Iron Bowl.

We'll leave you with this ...

THANKS FOR READING BAMA CENTRAL
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

All Things Bama

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Crimson Tikes: I look at the world and I notice it's turning

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

Anthony Sisco

by

TylerMartin

This Week with the Crimson Tide, Sept. 14-20: Say Goodbye to the Offseason

Alabama football has wrapped up camp and the soccer team is set to host its first game of the season. Sports officially return to Tuscaloosa

Christopher Walsh

Alabama Football Moves Up in AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll

Despite not playing yet, the Crimson Tide has found itself at No. 2 in two major polls

Tyler Martin

After Final Scrimmage of Fall Camp, Intensity and Urgency Amped Up for Alabama As Season Opener Nears

Nick Saban said that Saturday's scrimmage marked the end of fall camp and now it is time to begin preparing for Missouri

Tyler Martin

Sophomore Will Reichard Back Kicking Field Goals, Extra Points for Alabama

After missing more than half of last season, Will Reichard has regained Alabama's starting job at kicker

Christopher Walsh

by

TylerMartin

Nick Saban Breaks Down Positions Following Alabama's Final Fall Scrimmage

The Crimson Tide's head coach had a lot to say following the team's final scrimmage heading into the 2020 season

Joey Blackwell

by

Christopher Walsh

Crimson Tide Roll Call: September 13, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics

Joey Blackwell

Former Alabama Player to Watch in Fantasy Football, Week 1: Jerry Jeudy

From expert picks to fantasy rankings, Week 1 in the NFL

Christopher Walsh

Alabama DL Christian Barmore Misses Final Scrimmage, Sidelined With Knee Injury

The Crimson Tide was down a defensive lineman in Saturday's scrimmage at Bryant-Denny Stadium

Tyler Martin

Alabama Targets From Thompson's 48-35 Victory Over Spain Park

Notes on Alabama targets from Friday's Thompson/Spain Park matchup that resulted in a 48-35 win for the Warriors

Tyler Martin