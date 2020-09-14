Crimson Tide Roll Call: September 14, 2020

Today is ... National Cream Filled Donut Day

It appears the Big Ten is going to reverse course and play football this fall starting in October. An official vote is expected on Monday.

Former Alabama tight end OJ Howard finished with four catches for 36 yards and one touchdown on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints.

Atlanta Falcons wideout Calvin Ridley exploded for nine catches, 130 yards, and two touchdowns in the team's 38-25 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

Josh Jacobs scored three touchdowns against the Panthers:

Julio Jones' nine-catch, 150-yard performance on Sunday was his 56th career 100-plus yard receiving game of his career.

Jedrick Wills Jr. got some good news concerning the leg injury he suffered against the Baltimore Ravens:

12 days

September 14, 1974: Calvin Culliver rushed for 169 yards, including a 73-yard touchdown run, as Alabama edged Jerry Claiborne's Maryland Terps, 21-16. A fake punt by Richard Todd sustained a fourth-quarter drive that gave the Crimson Tide an insurmountable 21-9 lead. – Bryant Museum

September 14, 1991: Chance Warmack was born in Detroit, and Dee Milliner was born in Deatsville, Ala.

September 14: “I just waxed the dude.” – Defensive back Rory Turner on his game-saving tackle of Auburn’s Brent Fullwood in the 1984 Iron Bowl.

