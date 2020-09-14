Crimson Tide Roll Call: September 14, 2020
Tyler Martin
BamaCentral Headlines
Did you notice?
- It appears the Big Ten is going to reverse course and play football this fall starting in October. An official vote is expected on Monday.
- Former Alabama tight end OJ Howard finished with four catches for 36 yards and one touchdown on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints.
- Atlanta Falcons wideout Calvin Ridley exploded for nine catches, 130 yards, and two touchdowns in the team's 38-25 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.
- Josh Jacobs scored three touchdowns against the Panthers:
- Julio Jones' nine-catch, 150-yard performance on Sunday was his 56th career 100-plus yard receiving game of his career.
- Jedrick Wills Jr. got some good news concerning the leg injury he suffered against the Baltimore Ravens:
Countdown to the Crimson Tide's 2020 opener
12 days
On this date in Crimson Tide history:
September 14, 1974: Calvin Culliver rushed for 169 yards, including a 73-yard touchdown run, as Alabama edged Jerry Claiborne's Maryland Terps, 21-16. A fake punt by Richard Todd sustained a fourth-quarter drive that gave the Crimson Tide an insurmountable 21-9 lead. – Bryant Museum
September 14, 1991: Chance Warmack was born in Detroit, and Dee Milliner was born in Deatsville, Ala.
Crimson Tide quote of the day
September 14: “I just waxed the dude.” – Defensive back Rory Turner on his game-saving tackle of Auburn’s Brent Fullwood in the 1984 Iron Bowl.