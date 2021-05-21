Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
All Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistoryThe Saban FilesASWAThe 411SI.com
Search

Crimson Tikes: Put the Lime in the Coconut

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco
Author:
Publish date:

I said "Doctor, ain't there nothin' I can take?"
I said "Doctor, to relieve this bellyache?"

Now, lemme get this straight
You put de lime in de coconut, you drank 'em bot' up ... 

Crimson Tikes: Put the Lime in the Coconut

"Crimson Tikes" is the brainchild of Anthony Sisco, who is passionate about all things Crimson Tide. Although his career paths have taken him in different directions, the cartoon centered around Alabama athletics has been a labor of love for the past few years.

Originally out of Huntsville, his background includes two years in the U.S. Army, stationed in Monterrey, Calif.; plus 30 years of full and lay ministry that stretched from Atlanta all the way up to New England. Mix in 20 years of various entrepreneurial pursuits and you’ll see hints of what he describes as spiritual insights and philosophical musings, all with a Peanuts-type approach to the Crimson Tide.”

Sisco has already compiled three books. "Crimson Tikes - The Tradition Rolls On" and Crimson Tikes: Bouncing Back" were published by Hilltop30 Publishers LLC.

His latest, “Out of Order,” was released in time for Christmas 2020. It includes many of the cartoons that have been featured on BamaCentral.

The books can be found at Barnes & Noble and Amazon.com, but we recommend ordering copies straight from the author at www.anthonysisco.com.

If you're really nice he might even autograph it for you.

Although Sisco still loves to visit Tuscaloosa whenever possible (the self-described lifelong zealot of Alabama football considers the campus "hallowed ground." We didn't ask him what he calls Bryant-Denny Stadium). He and his wife live in Hickory Flat, Ga., where they raised two kids and a multitude of pets. He attended Alabama through its distance learning program to study writing and literature.

Crimson Tikes: Put the Lime in the Coconut
All Things Bama

Crimson Tikes: Put the Lime in the Coconut

Charley Boswell plaque, Alabama Sports Hall of Fame
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: May 21, 2021

Alabama baseball player Jackson Tate
All Things Bama

Alabama Baseball Falters Late Against No. 6 Mississippi State, 4-2

9F40036B-7478-4AA9-871C-7A61FA18EC9B
BamaCentral+

The Extra Point: Derrick Henry's 2020 Season More Than Worthy of a King

AMB02544
BamaCentral+

Talk of the Tide: 2020-2021 a Banner Year for Alabama Athletics All Around

Nate Oats
All Things Bama

Alabama Men’s Basketball Set to Participate at 2021 ESPN Events Invitational

Joshia Lanier, Alabama scrimmage, Sept. 12, 2020
All Things Bama

Alabama Walk-On WR Joshua Lanier Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Throwback Crimson Tikes: Hey Baby, Oh Baby
All Things Bama

Throwback Crimson Tikes: Hey Baby, Oh Baby