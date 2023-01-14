Skip to main content

Darius Miles Out for the Season with Ankle Injury

After consulting with a specialist, Miles will focus on his rehabilitation for the remainder of the 2022-23 season.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama basketball junior forward Darius Miles has been ruled out for the season due to an ankle injury, the Crimson Tide announced on Saturday afternoon.

Miles has missed several games due to personal reasons, but returned to the team's sideline on Saturday against LSU. However, he was wearing an Alabama tracksuit and did not participate in the team's pregame warmups.

According to the release by UA, Miles suffered the injury during the team's preseason camp and was limited in the Crimson Tide's first six games of the season while undergoing rehab. After undergoing a consultation with Dr. Norman Waldrop, foot and ankle specialist at Andrews' Sports Medicine, it was determined that Miles should focus on his rehabilitation and not return this season.

In his six appearances for Alabama this season, Miles averaged 6.7 minutes per game. In those six games, he recorded 9 points, nine rebounds, three assists, a block and a steal.

Here is the full press release from Alabama Athletics:

Darius Miles Ruled Out for Season with Ankle Injury

Miles is ruled out for the rest of the season and is expected to make full recovery.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama men’s basketball announced that junior Darius Miles will be sidelined for the rest of the season with an ankle injury.

Miles sustained the injury during preseason camp and saw limited action in six contests along with ongoing rehab since the original injury. After consulting with medical staff and Andrews’ Sports Medicine foot and ankle specialist, Dr. Norman Waldrop, it was determined to withhold Miles from basketball activities moving forward and focus on his rehabilitation.

This story will be updated as more information is received.

