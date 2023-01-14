Darius Miles Out for the Season with Ankle Injury

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama basketball junior forward Darius Miles has been ruled out for the season due to an ankle injury, the Crimson Tide announced on Saturday afternoon.

Miles has missed several games due to personal reasons, but returned to the team's sideline on Saturday against LSU. However, he was wearing an Alabama tracksuit and did not participate in the team's pregame warmups.

According to the release by UA, Miles suffered the injury during the team's preseason camp and was limited in the Crimson Tide's first six games of the season while undergoing rehab. After undergoing a consultation with Dr. Norman Waldrop, foot and ankle specialist at Andrews' Sports Medicine, it was determined that Miles should focus on his rehabilitation and not return this season.

In his six appearances for Alabama this season, Miles averaged 6.7 minutes per game. In those six games, he recorded 9 points, nine rebounds, three assists, a block and a steal.

