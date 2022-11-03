Don't Be Fooled by the Former Leprechaun in the Tiger Suit, it's Still LSU: All Things CW

The All Things CW notes column by Christopher Walsh will appear in five parts this week, one each day as the Alabama Crimson Tide prepares to visit LSU.

On Monday, Brian Kelly set the tone by starting his news conference by ... wishing Nick Saban a happy birthday?

The college football world couldn't be blamed for doing a bit of a double-take. Even though Saban was celebrating turning 71 that day, this was coming from LSU, with a fan base that has sworn to hate all things Alabama Crimson Tide due to its having the greatest dynasty the sport has ever seen led by the Tigers former head coach.

Oh, what might have been.

“Maybe that'll soften things up a little bit,” Kelly said, knowing he had nothing to lose.

The approach is something Alabama isn't used to.

More normal for this rivalry is hearing something like LSU running back Darrius Guice calling the Crimson Tide defense "scared" of the Tigers' running game, not once, but twice, in 2017.

If that wasn't enough, linebacker Devin White chimed in with, "It’s like having that older brother that you haven’t been able to beat up. We’re bigger, stronger and it’s time to beat them up."

Led by its defense, Alabama won that game 24-10. Guice had a respectable 71 rushing yards on 19 carries, but the game did take a toll on the Crimson Tide.

Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick went down a couple of times in the first half and played a situational role in the second with Saban saying he kept "begging" to get back on the field. Interior linebacker Mack Wilson was carted to the locker room before halftime and then Shaun Dion Hamilton went down later.

That's the part of Alabama-LSU that few fans fully get.

"I told the players before the game that we haven't been tested with hard," Saban said at the time. "Hard kind of defines you. We didn't play a great game out there. We had a lot of self-inflicted wounds but you can't argue with the fight the players fought with."

If there's one consistency about facing LSU it's that "hard" aspect. Over the years the Tigers have been challenging both physically and emotionally to the point that Alabama almost always schedules its bye for the previous week to try and rest up (both sides do). It's a tough, physical grind, and also the game the Tigers want to win the most.

Remember, Saban was the man who turned around the LSU program (2000-2004), captured a national championship and set the stage for a whole lot more. He then left and ended up at Alabama.

If that emotional scar wasn't enough, he's probably done more damage to the Tigers over the last 15 years than anyone else.

Alabama under Saban cost LSU the 2011 title and a chance for that team to go down as one of the greatest in college football history. LSU prevailed in 2019, but who knows how many championships the Crimson Tide has cost the Tigers?

He’s also recruited top-end players out of Louisiana on a regular basis. The Crimson Tide has won 10 of the last 11 meetings. And so on ...

Alabama's success even had an influence on LSU hiring away the head coach from Notre Dame and giving him a 10-year, $95 million contract with numerous incentives and bonuses. Facing multiple NCAA investigations and infractions following tthe Ed Orgeron and Will Wade years in basketball, it went all in on finding a name replacement who might have a shot at keeping up with the Crimson Tide.

Happy birthday? Don't be fooled.

Kelly may not have everything going quite the way he'd like (see below), but at No. 6 this is the lowest ranking Alabama's had going into the LSU game since 2010, which was also the last time the Crimson Tide lost in Baton Rouge (24-21).

Meanwhile, LSU is coming off solid wins at Florida and against Ole Miss. Death Valley will be rocking after sunset — it's the fourth loaded-for-bear road game for Alabama this season — and the talk in Baton Rouge has been about not being intimidated by the Crimson Tide, like usual.

The message is just being packaged in a different way.

Alabama at LSU

Statistical Category Alabama; LSU (national rank)

Rushing Offense 210.8 (17); 183.2 (42)

Passing Offense 274.4 (34); 266.9 (42)

Total Offense 485.1 (17); 450.1 (30)

Scoring Offense 43.1 (4); 35.1 (28)

Rushing Defense 93.9 (12); 142.0 (66)

Passing Defense 201.8 (32); 204.2 (35)

Total Defense 295.6 (14); 346.2 (35)

Scoring Defense 16.6 (7); 21.1 (28)

Interceptions 3 (117); 5 (86)

Sacks 2.88 (22); 2.12 (63)

Tackles for loss 6.5 (31); 4.8 (104)

Turnover margin -0.38 (92); 0.38 (42)

