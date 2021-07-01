Former Alabama DB Brandon Turnage Headed to Tennessee

After originally announcing his transfer to Georgia, the former Crimson Tide reserve will now suit up for the Volunteers.

It appeared former Alabama defensive back Brandon Turnage was headed to Georgia to play for the Bulldogs back in May until he wasn't.

Now, the former Crimson Tide reserve will suit up for the Tennessee Volunteers. He announced the news via social media on Thursday afternoon.

During his two seasons at Alabama, Turnage only appeared in three games, two in the 2020 season, and registered only one pass-breakup. He will have four years of eligibility remaining in Knoxville.

Turnage is the twelfth member of the Crimson Tide to transfer during or after the 2020-2021 campaign, joining linebackers Kevin Harris, Ale Kaho, King Mwikuta and Kevin Harris, defensive linemen Ishmael Sopsher and L.T. Ikner, kicker Joseph Bulovas, defensive backs Ronald Williams and Eddie Smith and running backs Keilan Robinson and Kyle Edwards.

Here is more on the Oxford, Mississippi product from RollTide.com:

"A top-rated defensive back from the state of Mississippi in the 2019 recruiting cycle … PrepStar ranked him the No. 2 player in the state and the eighth-ranked defensive back while listing him as the No. 66 player nationally … the No. 67 prospect on the ESPN300 … ESPN.com tabbed him the No. 3 player in the Magnolia State and the No. 6 cornerback nationally … the eighth-ranked player in Mississippi and No. 11 cornerback in the country on the 247Composite … 247Sports ranked him as the No. 8 player in the state and the No. 13 cornerback … Rivals.com’s No. 10 player in Mississippi and its No. 16 cornerback … selected to play in the Under Armour All-America Game, becoming the first player from his school to receive that honor … coached by Michael Fair at Lafayette High School in Oxford, Miss. … chose Alabama over Auburn, Florida, Georgia and Ole Miss."