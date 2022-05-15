Skip to main content

Former Alabama DB Kaine Williams Commits to Nebraska

Williams is the last Crimson Tide transfer portal product to announce a new team.

Another Crimson Tide player who had entered the transfer portal has found a new home. 

Defensive back Kaine Williams announced on social media Sunday morning that he will be transferring to Nebraska. 

Williams first entered the portal back on April 25 joining the likes of Javon Baker, Paul Tyson, Jahleel Billingsley, Drew Sanders, Tommy Brown, Caden Clark, Agiye Hall and several others from the 2021 Alabama football roster. 

As a true freshman, Williams only played in one game last season. He made an appearance on special teams in the CFP national title game against Georgia. He did not record stats in the game. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

A product of John Ehret High School in Louisiana, Williams was ranked 170th nationally on the 247Sports Composite. He was listed as the No. 10 safety and nationally and the No. 7 player out of the state of the Louisiana. During his senior season at John Ehret, Williams recorded 52 tackles — including 10 for loss — along with seven pass breakups, three forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and three interceptions.

Williams is the first football player to transfer to Nebraska, but former Alabama basketball player Juwan Gary, who entered the portal after the 2021-22 season, is also joining the Cornhuskers. 

While Williams and Marcus Banks transferred out at the defensive back position, Alabama brought in LSU defensive back Eli Ricks from the transfer portal in the spring along with Trequon Fagans, Earl Little Jr., Antonio Kite and Jake Pope in the 2022 signing class that can all play in the defensive backfield. 

Crimson Tikes: Say What?
All Things Bama

Crimson Tikes: So Says You

By Anthony Sisco4 hours ago
051322_MWTR_KipsangEl_SEC_RC3345
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: May 15, 2022

By Blake Byler11 hours ago
The 2020 Alabama baseball team
All Things Bama

Alabama Baseball Suffers 6-4 Loss to No. 20 Auburn to drop fifth straight SEC Series

By Tony Tsoukalas18 hours ago
Alabama pitcher Jacob McNairy (34) got the start for the Crimson Tide in game two of the weekend series with Georgia Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Sewell-Thomas Stadium.
All Things Bama

Live Updates: Alabama Baseball at Auburn (Game 2)

By Tony Tsoukalas21 hours ago
Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Paul Bear Bryant (right) with assistant coach Mal Moore (left) on the sideline against the Auburn Tigers at Legion Field.
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: May 14, 2022

By Tony TsoukalasMay 14, 2022
USATSI_18015965
All Things Bama

Alabama Baseball Suffers Another One-Run Loss in Series Opener Against Auburn

By Tony TsoukalasMay 13, 2022
Alabama baseball vs. Auburn
All Things Bama

Live Updates: Alabama Baseball at Auburn (Game 1)

By Tony TsoukalasMay 13, 2022
Pittsburgh Panthers wide receiver Jordan Addison (3) runs after a catch against the Michigan State Spartans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
All Things Bama

Where Alabama Stands in its Pursuit of Transfer Target Jordan Addison

By Tony TsoukalasMay 13, 2022