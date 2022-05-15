Former Alabama DB Kaine Williams Commits to Nebraska

Williams is the last Crimson Tide transfer portal product to announce a new team.

Another Crimson Tide player who had entered the transfer portal has found a new home.

Defensive back Kaine Williams announced on social media Sunday morning that he will be transferring to Nebraska.

Williams first entered the portal back on April 25 joining the likes of Javon Baker, Paul Tyson, Jahleel Billingsley, Drew Sanders, Tommy Brown, Caden Clark, Agiye Hall and several others from the 2021 Alabama football roster.

As a true freshman, Williams only played in one game last season. He made an appearance on special teams in the CFP national title game against Georgia. He did not record stats in the game.

A product of John Ehret High School in Louisiana, Williams was ranked 170th nationally on the 247Sports Composite. He was listed as the No. 10 safety and nationally and the No. 7 player out of the state of the Louisiana. During his senior season at John Ehret, Williams recorded 52 tackles — including 10 for loss — along with seven pass breakups, three forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and three interceptions.

Williams is the first football player to transfer to Nebraska, but former Alabama basketball player Juwan Gary, who entered the portal after the 2021-22 season, is also joining the Cornhuskers.

While Williams and Marcus Banks transferred out at the defensive back position, Alabama brought in LSU defensive back Eli Ricks from the transfer portal in the spring along with Trequon Fagans, Earl Little Jr., Antonio Kite and Jake Pope in the 2022 signing class that can all play in the defensive backfield.