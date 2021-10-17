    • October 17, 2021
    How to Watch Tennessee Volunteers at Alabama Crimson Tide, TV, Time, SEC Schedule

    T.G. Paschal/BamaCentral

    Publish date:

    The "Third Saturday in October" rivalry is set for another year.
    Author:

    It's rivalry week in Tuscaloosa as Alabama faces Tennessee for the "Third Saturday in October," which just so happens to be on the fourth saturday of the month this year.

    The series hasn't seemed like much of a rivalry lately, but the Volunteers are under the leadership of new head coach Josh Heupel.

    It's a smaller slate of SEC games in week eight with several teams having bye weekends. When the Crimson Tide and Volunteers meet up this week, it will be one of only four SEC vs. SEC matchups. 

    Who: Tennesse at Alabama 

    When: 6 p.m. CT Saturday

    Where: Bryant-Denny Stadium

    TV: Fubo.TV (Start with a 7-day free trial) or ESPN.

    Series: The Crimson Tide leads the all-time series, 57-38-7, including 14 in a row under Nick Saban. Last season, the Crimson Tide beat the Volunteers 48-17 in Knoxville after Jaylen Waddle got hurt on the opening play of the game. 

    Last time out: Alabama handled business in Starkville with a dominant 49-9 win over Mississippi State. It was Alabama's most complete performance of the season, and Saban was very pleased with the performance. 

     Meanwhile in Knoxville, things got very heated at the end of Tennessee's 31-26 loss to Ole Miss. Fans started throwing trash on the field causing a major delay. An angry Tennessee team will be coming into Tuscaloosa looking to snap the 14-game losing streak against the Crimson Tide.

    SEC Schedule 

    All times CT

    Arkansas-Pine Bluff at No. x Arkansas, 11 a.m., SECNetwork Fubo.TV

    LSU at No. x Ole Miss, 2:30 p.m., CBS, Fubo.TV

    Mississippi State at Vanderbilt, 3 p.m., SECNetwork Fubo.TV

    Tennessee at No. Alabama, 6 p.m., ESPN Fubo.TV

    South Carolina at No. Texas A&M, 6:30 p.m. SECNetwork Fubo.TV

