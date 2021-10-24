John Metchie III Re-Emerging Among Alabama's Ever-Expanding Group of Playmakers on Offense

The Crimson Tide is now second in the country in scoring offense thanks in large part to guys like John Metchie III.

Halfway through the season, Alabama's leading returning receiver only had two touchdowns. In the last two games though, John Metchie III has showed why there were such big expectations on him coming into this season to lead the Alabama wide receiver group.

Including two more touchdowns Saturday night, over his last two games against Mississippi State and Tennessee, Metchie has 18 catches for 238 yards and three touchdowns.

He's now second on the team in receiving yards and touchdowns behind Ohio State transfer Jameson Williams. For Metchie, his early-season patience is paying off.

“I think it’s just sticking to the plan, sticking to the script of the game plan, and the ball’s just going to find a person," Metchie said. "And it’s been finding me."

Whether it has been the game plan or not, Metchie has been Bryce Young's top target over the last two games with 21 total targets. And it's worked out well for both parties as the 21 targets resulted in 18 receptions.

On the other hand, Williams has been targeted 15 times with only eight receptions to show for it. Williams has had several drops over the last few games.

True sophomore Traeshon Holden has also emerged in the receiving game specifically over the recent two-game stretch against the Bulldogs and Volunteers. He scored his first career touchdown against Mississippi State and added two more catches on Saturday against Tennessee.

According to Metchie, good playmaking is contagious among the receivers, and it gets everyone involved on offense.

"Not just us three, but everyone on the offense— our runnings backs, our tight ends, our quarterback— extremely contagious just having playmakers all over," Metchie said. "And it just shows how dynamic our offense can be when we’re all hitting on all cylinders.”

After essentially disappearing for a few games, tight ends Jahleel Billingsley and Cameron Latu got re-involved with the passing game on Saturday. Running back Brian Robinson Jr. also added four catches out of the backfield.

"I think the biggest thing he’s improved on is being a very consistent receiver," Alabama coach Nick Saban said on Robinson. "He’s catching the ball very well and making plays in the passing game, which was one of the things that he needed to improve on, and I think he’s done a fantastic job of that."

From Metchie to Robinson to Williams to Latu to Holden to Bolden to Billingsley to Young, there is no shortage of offensive talent on the Alabama roster, and it's showing up in the end zone. Alabama is now second in the country in scoring offense, averaging 45.9 points per game, only behind Ohio State. Metchie is a big part of that.

"My confidence is always high, whether it’s a big game or not, so I think it’s just sticking to the game plan," Metchie said.