Live Updates: No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide vs ULM Warhawks

Live stats, plays and scoring as the Crimson Tide takes on the Warhawks inside Bryant-Denny Stadium.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — After escaping Texas with a last-second field goal, the Alabama Crimson Tide return home for their second home game of the season against the Warhawks of Louisiana-Monroe. 

ULM comes in 1-1, losing their season opener to Texas 52-10, then defeating Nicholls State 35-7. 

Live Updates

(Most recent update at the top)

Pregame

  • Alabama players are coming out one by one for pregame 
  • Traeshon Holden and Ja'Corey Brooks are on the field for warmups
  • The quarterbacks and the rest of the wide receiver corps have joined the players on the field. Most are sporting crimson and white Beats headphones, which were gifts from quarterback Bryce Young to his teammates earlier this week
  • Jalen Milroe and Trey Sanders were the last to leave the field 
  • Officials for today's game?
    • Referee: Kyle Olson
    • Umpire: Rodney Lawary
    • Linesman: Randall Kizer
    • Line Judge: Chris Conway
    • Back Judge: Wayne Gautney
    • Field Judge: Wes Booker
    • Side Judge: Eduardo Balbis
    • Center Judge: Chris Garner

How to Watch ULM at No. 2 Alabama

Who: ULM at No. 2 Alabama

When: 3:00 p.m., Saturday

Where: Bryant-Denny Stadium

TV: SEC Network

Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network. Play-By-Play Chris Stewart, Analyst John Parker Wilson, Sideline Rashad Johnson, Host Cory Reamer). Sirius/XM: 81/81

Opening line per SI Sportsbook: Alabama -49.5; Over/under 61.5

