Live Updates: No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide vs ULM Warhawks

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — After escaping Texas with a last-second field goal, the Alabama Crimson Tide return home for their second home game of the season against the Warhawks of Louisiana-Monroe.

ULM comes in 1-1, losing their season opener to Texas 52-10, then defeating Nicholls State 35-7.

Pregame

Alabama players are coming out one by one for pregame

Traeshon Holden and Ja'Corey Brooks are on the field for warmups

The quarterbacks and the rest of the wide receiver corps have joined the players on the field. Most are sporting crimson and white Beats headphones, which were gifts from quarterback Bryce Young to his teammates earlier this week

Jalen Milroe and Trey Sanders were the last to leave the field

Officials for today's game?

Referee: Kyle Olson



Umpire: Rodney Lawary



Linesman: Randall Kizer



Line Judge: Chris Conway



Back Judge: Wayne Gautney



Field Judge: Wes Booker



Side Judge: Eduardo Balbis



Center Judge: Chris Garner

How to Watch ULM at No. 2 Alabama

Who: ULM at No. 2 Alabama

When: 3:00 p.m., Saturday

Where: Bryant-Denny Stadium

TV: SEC Network

Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network. Play-By-Play Chris Stewart, Analyst John Parker Wilson, Sideline Rashad Johnson, Host Cory Reamer). Sirius/XM: 81/81

Opening line per SI Sportsbook: Alabama -49.5; Over/under 61.5