Alabama's Defensive Dominance Continues Against ULM

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — It's not time to hit the panic button for Alabama football's defense just yet.

While the ineffectiveness of the Crimson Tide's offense through its first three games might be slightly concerning, Alabama's defense remained resolute through its first three games, including Saturday's 63-7 victory over Louisiana-Monroe. While at surface level that might not appear so, a closer examination of the numbers says otherwise.

In Alabama's season opener against Utah State, the Crimson Tide held the Aggies to just 79 rushing yards off 37 carries. At Texas, Alabama limited the Longhorns — including preseason All-American running back Bijan Robinson — to 79 yards off 33 carries.

The story was the same for the Crimson Tide on Saturday, with Alabama limiting ULM to just 78 yards off 40 carries — an average of just under two yards per carry.

"Defensively, I thought we did a pretty good job," Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban said after the game. "All-in-all, I think we made some progress. There's some evidence out there that this is the standard that we want to play to, but I think everybody's got to judge 'What do we need to do to continue to improve?'"

Alabama's success in covering the passing game hasn't quite been as successful as its rush defense, but it's still solid. While the Crimson Tide did hold Utah State to just 57 passing yards, Texas was a different story with 292 passing yards between Quinn Ewers and Hudson Card.

91 passing yards was the number of the day for the Warhawks, with quarterbacks Chandler Rogers and Garrett Hable completing 12-of-24 passes and throwing an interception.

Combining the overall yards together, the Crimson Tide has given up an average of roughly 233 yards per game to opposing offenses. When you combine that with the fact that Alabama has just given up two touchdowns on the year — one at Texas and one against ULM — then the points totals start to look much better.

When looking back on Alabama's first three game, linebacker Henry To'oTo'o said that being locked in can not only be one of his defense's biggest strengths, but also a big weakness should players lose focus.

"When 11 guys are all on the same page and we're all doing what we're supposed to do, we're dangerous," To'oTo'o said. "But when we're not — when there's one guy when you're playing with 10 guys — there's definitely a hole in our defense and it can go wrong in as quick as a second."

While Alabama failed to record a sack against the Aggies, it recorded three at Texas and four against ULM. Through the first two games, the Crimson Tide also hadn't forced a turnover. That is, until outside linebacker Will Anderson Jr. picked off Rogers on Saturday and returned the ball 25 yards for a pick-six.

Alabama still has nine games left to play in the regular season, and there are certainly more talented offenses that it will be competing with before the season's done. While at a glance this Crimson Tide team might not be as flashy as fans anticipated, its still getting the job done — and is doing it well.

Let's take a look at the start of Alabama's 2016 season — a team that fans often cite as one of the best defenses of the Nick Saban era in Tuscaloosa. The Crimson Tide started the season with a 52-6 thumping of the USC Trojans. On defense, Alabama held USC to 194 total yards, with 130 being in the air and 64 on the ground.

The next week against Western Kentucky, the Hilltoppers managed 216 passing yards and 23 rushing yards for a total of 239 total offensive yards.

In Week 3 at Ole Miss, two defensive touchdowns allowed Alabama to rally back and defeat the Rebels 48-43 on the road. Ole Miss quarterback Chad Kelly threw for a massive 421 yards and the running back corps rushed for 101 more off 33 carries.

When you combine all of those number together, opposing offenses averaged 383 yards per game against the Crimson Tide. On the ground, opponents averaged 63 yards while achieving 256 through the air.

After examining those numbers, it seems like smashing the panic button for Alabama's defense in 2022 might be a bit of an overreaction. The lack of sacks and forced turnovers considering the Crimson Tide's competition is a tad concerning and there are certainly tougher opponents waiting in the wings as the team enters SEC play, but there's still a lot of football to be played and plenty of time for improvement as the season rolls on.

"We're physical enough, we're fast enough, we fly around — effort's not the problem," To'oTo'o said. "It's just definitely being locked in and knowing what your job is and doing your job to your full potential."