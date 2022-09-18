Skip to main content

What Nick Saban Said After ULM at Alabama

The Crimson Tide coach went over what he saw from the sideline at Bryant-Denny Stadium during his postgame press conference.

This story will be updated with the full transcript of the postgame press conference:

“My message to the players before the game was that all these things that we do matter. You're being judged to a standard as an individual player, we're being judged to a standard as a team. And everybody's going to make a choice and decision about are you going to play to that standard on a consistent basis, not every now and then. There's a lot that goes into that: it's preparation, it's how you practice, it's focusing on the things you need to do when you play against good competition so that you have a chance to be successful. Then the message after the game was, did you do that or not? And how would you be judged based on how you played and what you did? Obviously, a lot of good things out there today. We scored on defense, scored a couple of times on special teams, and had 262 yards in punt returns. We made plays on offense, started a little slow, but got better as it went. Defensively, I think we did a pretty good job and made some progress. There's some evidence out there that this is the standard that we want to play to, but I think everybody's got to judge what do we need to do to continue to improve with SEC play starting next week. So, I'll take a little better effort on everybody's part to play with consistency."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

In This Article (1)

Alabama Crimson Tide
Alabama Crimson Tide

Jaymyr Gibbs
All Things Bama

No Big Plays, But Running Game Solid For Alabama

By Edwin Stanton
Daontae Lawson
All Things Bama

Alabama's Defensive Dominance Continues Against ULM

By Joey Blackwell
Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Brian Branch (14) sacks Louisiana Monroe Warhawks quarterback Chandler Rogers (6) at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
All Things Bama

Opportunities Both Gained and Missed, But a Good Day for Alabama in 63-7 Win

By Christopher Walsh
Louisiana Monroe Warhawks linebacker Quae Drake (10) reaches for Alabama Crimson Tide running back Jahmyr Gibbs (1) at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
All Things Bama

Alabama succeeds on all three fronts, defeats ULM 63-7

By Mason Smith
Courtney Upshaw, North Texas game program, Sept. 17, 2011
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Saturday, September 17, 2022

By Mason Smith
Alabama Crimson Tide running back Jahmyr Gibbs (1) runs the ball behind tight end Miles Kitselman (88) again the Utah State Aggies at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
All Things Bama

The Extra Point: How Will Alabama Get the Running Game Going?

By Joe Schatz
Bam.jfif
Recruiting

Recruiting Rundown: Alabama vs the Field

By Mason Smith
Marshall Thundering Herd head coach Charles Huff celebrates as he leaves the field after the Thundering Herd beat the Notre Dame Fighting Irish 26-21 at Notre Dame Stadium.
All Things Bama

Nick Saban's Former Assistants Taking What They Learned to a New Level: All Things CW

By Christopher Walsh