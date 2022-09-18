What Nick Saban Said After ULM at Alabama

This story will be updated with the full transcript of the postgame press conference:

“My message to the players before the game was that all these things that we do matter. You're being judged to a standard as an individual player, we're being judged to a standard as a team. And everybody's going to make a choice and decision about are you going to play to that standard on a consistent basis, not every now and then. There's a lot that goes into that: it's preparation, it's how you practice, it's focusing on the things you need to do when you play against good competition so that you have a chance to be successful. Then the message after the game was, did you do that or not? And how would you be judged based on how you played and what you did? Obviously, a lot of good things out there today. We scored on defense, scored a couple of times on special teams, and had 262 yards in punt returns. We made plays on offense, started a little slow, but got better as it went. Defensively, I think we did a pretty good job and made some progress. There's some evidence out there that this is the standard that we want to play to, but I think everybody's got to judge what do we need to do to continue to improve with SEC play starting next week. So, I'll take a little better effort on everybody's part to play with consistency."