TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Less than five minutes into the first quarter of competition between Alabama football and ULM on Saturday, Crimson Tide outside linebacker Will Anderson Jr. intercepted a pass that had ricocheted off of a wide receiver's hands, returning it 25 yards for a pick-six.

Not only was the interception the first of Anderson's career, but also the first forced turnover by the Crimson Tide defense this season. Following up an Alabama offensive touchdown less than three minutes prior and preceding a blocked punt returned for a touchdown on ULM's next offensive drive, and the Crimson Tide set an FBS record for the fastest a team has ever scored a touchdown on offense, defense and special teams in a game.

Outside of Alabama's special teams performance, Anderson's pick-six was the notable highlight of the game for the Crimson Tide. Following the game, a couple of Alabama players had something to say about the turnover that set the tone for the game.

First up was defensive back Kool-Aid McKinstry, who had a one-word response to Anderson's play before elaborating.

"Heisman," McKinstry grinned. "What he can't do, man? I've seen it all — actually my first time seeing him catch an interception. It was very exciting for us as a defensive unit and [we're] just proud of him, man. He brings so much energy to the team as a whole."

Over his three seasons with Alabama, Anderson has grown into one of the team's key leaders. Right beside him on defense is linebacker Henry To'oTo'o, who leads with a quiet strength opposed to Anderson's loud, rambunctious on-field persona.

To'oTo'o stated that Anderson's reaction on the sidelines was that of surprise.

"He was happy," To'oTo'o smiled. "He was probably surprised he caught it, I ain't gonna lie. Definitely had a little stiff-arm, and he was just watching it — you know, when they played the highlights up on the board — and he was like 'Man, I can't believe I did that.' So definitely super proud of him and he was happy about it."

Along with recording the interception and the touchdown, Anderson finished the game with five total tackles as well as his second sack of the season. To'oTo'o finished with eight tackles, including a sack of his own.

To'oTo'o stated that the pick-six served as a means of motivation for not just the defense, but the entire team as a whole.

"Definitely super proud of him," To'oTo'o said. "We prepared really well and he knew the play that was coming, so that was definitely a huge play for us to gain momentum and push through the whole four quarters that we had.

"Definitely a happy moment for us."