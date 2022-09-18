Skip to main content

No Big Plays, But Running Game Solid For Alabama

Crimson Tide running backs average seven yards per carry, rack up 200-plus yards with three touchdowns vs. ULM.

The running game wasn’t particularly dominant. There weren’t big, beakaway runs. The starters, Jahmyr Gibbs and Jase McClellan, accounted for just 82 of the team’s 273 rushing yards. The leading rusher, Roydell Williams, had just 58 yards.

But the Alabama running game did make an impact in Saturday’s 63-7 win against ULM at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Six different backs had carries and the run game averaged seven yards per carry on their way to a 239-yard day. As a team, Alabama rushed for 273 yards with quarterback Jalen Milroe and Bryce Young combining for 48 yards.

“It started on Monday. We had a great week of preparation, we executed on each play and the offensive line did a fantastic job,” Williams said.

It wasn’t just the running backs doing it with their legs. Gibbs ran for just 36 yards but caught four passes for a team-leading 65 yards, including a nifty run where he zigzagged through the defense for a 37-yard touchdown.

“We need explosive guys on offense and he’s certainly been one of the most consistent weapons we’ve had to this point,” Alabama coach Nick Saban said of Gibbs.

The success Gibbs had in the passing game was a result of ULM playing two-high safeties deep, which prevented Alabama from connecting on many deep shots. It did allow Gibbs to get open and take advantage.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Although Alabama finished the day strong, the start was a bit slow. In the first half, Gibbs went for 36 yards on four carries and McClellan totaled 47 yards on seven carries.

It wasn’t until late in the third quarter when Williams took over and rambled five straight times for 57 yards and a touchdown to put the Crimson Tide up 49-7 that the run game looked dominant.

“It was go-time, Williams said on the scoring drive. “The line did a fantastic job, and the coaches upstairs called a great scheme.”

Even the Crimson Tide’s fourth running back option, Jamarion Miller, ran for 51 yards in the fourth quarter.

That could have had a lot to do with it being a blowout and ULM’s defense losing steam. But it’s obvious the run game hasn’t taken control from the opening kick. Alabama running backs had 59 first-half rushing yards against Utah State, 109 against Texas (including McClellan’s 81-yard touchdown run) and 51 against ULM.

That gives the Crimson Tide running backs an average of 73 first-half yards this season. The biggest asset in the run game has been quarterback Bryce Young. He had a career-best 100 yards against Utah State and 38 more against Texas.

But it’s hard to argue Alabama’s overall effectiveness with the running backs. Whether it’s running the ball or catching it out of the backfield, Crimson Tide running backs are viable weapons.

“The tight ends and running backs are great mismatch players when you got guys that can make plays at those positions,” Saban said. “We’ve got a lot of confidence in three, four or five running backs that we have, that they can all make plays in the passing game as well as running it.”

Daontae Lawson
All Things Bama

Alabama's Defensive Dominance Continues Against ULM

By Joey Blackwell
Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Brian Branch (14) sacks Louisiana Monroe Warhawks quarterback Chandler Rogers (6) at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
All Things Bama

Opportunities Both Gained and Missed, But a Good Day for Alabama in 63-7 Win

By Christopher Walsh
Louisiana Monroe Warhawks linebacker Quae Drake (10) reaches for Alabama Crimson Tide running back Jahmyr Gibbs (1) at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
All Things Bama

Alabama succeeds on all three fronts, defeats ULM 63-7

By Mason Smith
Courtney Upshaw, North Texas game program, Sept. 17, 2011
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Saturday, September 17, 2022

By Mason Smith
Alabama Crimson Tide running back Jahmyr Gibbs (1) runs the ball behind tight end Miles Kitselman (88) again the Utah State Aggies at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
All Things Bama

The Extra Point: How Will Alabama Get the Running Game Going?

By Joe Schatz
Bam.jfif
Recruiting

Recruiting Rundown: Alabama vs the Field

By Mason Smith
Marshall Thundering Herd head coach Charles Huff celebrates as he leaves the field after the Thundering Herd beat the Notre Dame Fighting Irish 26-21 at Notre Dame Stadium.
All Things Bama

Nick Saban's Former Assistants Taking What They Learned to a New Level: All Things CW

By Christopher Walsh
Joe Namath cover, People, Sept. 16, 1974
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Friday, September 16, 2022

By Clay Miller