No Big Plays, But Running Game Solid For Alabama

The running game wasn’t particularly dominant. There weren’t big, beakaway runs. The starters, Jahmyr Gibbs and Jase McClellan, accounted for just 82 of the team’s 273 rushing yards. The leading rusher, Roydell Williams, had just 58 yards.

But the Alabama running game did make an impact in Saturday’s 63-7 win against ULM at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Six different backs had carries and the run game averaged seven yards per carry on their way to a 239-yard day. As a team, Alabama rushed for 273 yards with quarterback Jalen Milroe and Bryce Young combining for 48 yards.

“It started on Monday. We had a great week of preparation, we executed on each play and the offensive line did a fantastic job,” Williams said.

It wasn’t just the running backs doing it with their legs. Gibbs ran for just 36 yards but caught four passes for a team-leading 65 yards, including a nifty run where he zigzagged through the defense for a 37-yard touchdown.

“We need explosive guys on offense and he’s certainly been one of the most consistent weapons we’ve had to this point,” Alabama coach Nick Saban said of Gibbs.

The success Gibbs had in the passing game was a result of ULM playing two-high safeties deep, which prevented Alabama from connecting on many deep shots. It did allow Gibbs to get open and take advantage.

Although Alabama finished the day strong, the start was a bit slow. In the first half, Gibbs went for 36 yards on four carries and McClellan totaled 47 yards on seven carries.

It wasn’t until late in the third quarter when Williams took over and rambled five straight times for 57 yards and a touchdown to put the Crimson Tide up 49-7 that the run game looked dominant.

“It was go-time, Williams said on the scoring drive. “The line did a fantastic job, and the coaches upstairs called a great scheme.”

Even the Crimson Tide’s fourth running back option, Jamarion Miller, ran for 51 yards in the fourth quarter.

That could have had a lot to do with it being a blowout and ULM’s defense losing steam. But it’s obvious the run game hasn’t taken control from the opening kick. Alabama running backs had 59 first-half rushing yards against Utah State, 109 against Texas (including McClellan’s 81-yard touchdown run) and 51 against ULM.

That gives the Crimson Tide running backs an average of 73 first-half yards this season. The biggest asset in the run game has been quarterback Bryce Young. He had a career-best 100 yards against Utah State and 38 more against Texas.

But it’s hard to argue Alabama’s overall effectiveness with the running backs. Whether it’s running the ball or catching it out of the backfield, Crimson Tide running backs are viable weapons.

“The tight ends and running backs are great mismatch players when you got guys that can make plays at those positions,” Saban said. “We’ve got a lot of confidence in three, four or five running backs that we have, that they can all make plays in the passing game as well as running it.”