Instant Analysis: No. 2 Alabama 63, Louisiana-Monroe 7

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — If you left your TV room or computer to get a refreshment early in the first quarter of Saturday’s game, you missed a big chunk of scoring for Alabama.

The Crimson Tide scored a touchdown on offense, on a pick-six by Will Anderson, and on a blocked punt return by Malachi Moore, all in a four-minute span, en route to a 63-7 blowout win against ULM at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

“We started a little slow on offense, but got better as it went,” Alabama coach Nick Saban said. “Defensively we did a pretty good job. All in all, we made some progress. There is some evidence that this is the standard we want to play to, but I think everyone has to judge what do we need to do to continue to improve.”

Alabama added a punt return for a touchdown, too, just for good measure to complete the all-around beating of the Warhawks.

Everyone seemed to get in on the scoring for Alabama. Each of the nine Crimson Tide touchdowns were scored by a different player.

Bryce Young finished the day with 236 yards on 13 of 18 passing and three touchdowns. He also threw two interceptions.

“i feel like we were a little more efficient today,” wide receiver Traeshon Holden said. “Everybody was making plays and executing.”

Six different running backs touched the ball and combined for 200-plus yards and three touchdowns. Roydell Williams led the way with 61 yards on eight carries.

Running back Jahmyr Gibbs led the team with 65 receiving yards on four catches, including one for a 37-yard touchdown.

The defense accounted for four sacks and held Chandler Rogers to 96 passing yards. The Warhawks were also limited to 78 rushing yards. The Crimson Tide defense had nine tackles for minus 35 yards.

“I think we’ve grown a lot,” defensive back Kool-Aid McKinstry said of the Crimson Tide defense. “We feed off each other, learn from each other and are there for each other. That’s how we improve as a unit.”

Alabama hosts Vanderbilt next week to open SEC play. Kickoff is at 6:30 p.m. and is televised by SEC Network.

Check out the video above where Joey Blackwell, Mason Smith and Katie Windham break down Alabama's 63-7 victory over Louisiana-Monroe.