Alabama vs. ULM Notebook: Crimson Tide Plays to Standard in Lopsided Win

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- Alabama football coach Nick Saban’s message to the team prior to Saturday’s game dealt with the Alabama Standard. It’s a mantra he’s preached to his players for some time.

“All these things that we do matter,” Saban said. “You’re being judged to a standard as an individual player, to a standard as a team, and everybody has to make a choice and a decision of are you going to play to that standard on a consistent basis.

“The message after the game was, ‘did you do that or not?’”

Alabama blew past ULM 63-7, and could have added another touchdown late in the fourth quarter, but chose to take a knee instead.

Tide trifecta

Alabama’s first three scores came via offense, defense and special teams. The last time it scored touchdowns in that manner in a game was the 2016 SEC title game against Florida. The three scores took 4:23, an FBS record for quickest time to record the trifecta.

Traeshon Holden’s 33-yard reception from Bryce Young got the party started, and linebacker Will Anderson scored his first career touchdown after snagging a deflected pass and returning it 25 yards for the Crimson Tide’s second touchdown. It was also his first career interception. One play earlier, Anderson got the sack on quarterback Chandler Rogers.

On the next ULM series, Ja’Corey Brooks blocked a punt and Malachi Moore scooped it up at the 3-yard line and walked into the end zone for the score and a 21-0 lead barely midway through the first quarter.

There he is

Tight end Cameron Latu missed the season opener while nursing an injury. He returned the next week against Texas and caught four passes for just 28 yards. On Saturday the senior finally caught a pass for a big gain. With Alabama moving the ball downfield in the final minute before halftime, Bryce Young lobbed up a pass to the 6-foot-5 Latu, who made the grab for a 38-yard gain. Alabama scored on the next play. Latu finished with three catches for 51 yards.

Time is irrelevant

Alabama totaled 8:08 of possession time in the first half. Most of that was thanks to the defense accounting for two scores, keeping ULM’s offense on the field. Alabama’s longest drive was its first of the game, which went for 1:48. ULM had 21:52 of possession in the first half. Despite the time discrepancy, Alabama took a 35-7 lead into halftime.

For the game, ULM had the ball for 36:23 to Alabama's 23:37.

One of these is not like the other

Alabama held ULM to 21 yards in the first quarter, including minus 10 yards rushing. Meanwhile, Alabama posted 128 first-quarter yards.

Alabama had just two possessions in the second quarter, including one drive for minus 6 yards, and 87 yards total. Alabama did score a touchdown. ULM posted 97 third-quarter yards with a touchdown.

Welcome back Terry

ULM’s head coach was a familiar face in the 1990s for Alabama fans. Terry Bowden coached Auburn from 1993-98 and compiled a 47-17-1 record, including three wins against Alabama. Bowden held head coaching jobs at North Alabama and Akron after he left Auburn, and took over at ULM in 2021.

Tide-Bits

Officials for the game: Officials from the SEC for Saturday’s game: Kyle Olson, Referee; Rodney Lawary, Umpire; Randall Kizer, Head Line Judge; Chris Conway, Line Judge; Wes Booker, Field Judge; Eduardo Balbis, Side Judege; Wayne Gaurtney, Back Judge; Chris Garner, Center Judge ... the temperature in Tuscaloosa has dipped a bit since the opener against Utah State (89 degrees). Kickoff temperature for ULM was a pleasant 85 degrees… Captains for Saturday were quarterback Bryce Young, linebacker Will Anderson Jr. and offensive lineman Darrian Dalcourt … Honorary game captains were Lou Green (1974-77) and Terry Jones Sr. (1974-77) … Alabama’s all-girl 2022 national championship cheerleading team was honored at the game. Alabama has three national titles … Attendance for Saturday was announced at 98,433.

