Alabama OL, Former Starter Enters Transfer Portal

With the regular season now officially over and the coaching carousel spinning, more and more players will start entering the transfer portal.

Monday morning, Alabama offensive tackle Damieon George Jr. announced on social media that he would be entering the transfer portal with two years of eligibility remaining.

The junior offensive lineman has only appeared in two games for Alabama this season after starting three games and playing in 12 games last season. George started at right tackle against New Mexico State, Arkansas and Auburn last year. In the 2021 Iron Bowl, the offensive line allowed seven sacks of Bryce Young before changes were made along the line for the final three games. George also played in three games as a true freshman in 2020.

There was a lot of competition along the offensive line all throughout the spring, summer and fall camp and others like JC Latham and Tyler Booker moved ahead of George. He played 20 snaps at right tackle in the season opener against Utah State, but has not seen playing action along the offensive line since.

George is the third Alabama player to enter the portal within the last week joining cornerback Khyree Jackson and running back Trey Sanders. Punter Jack Martin and defensive lineman Braylen Ingraham are also in the portal from Alabama.

