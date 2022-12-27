Skip to main content

Nick Saban, Alabama Football Players Visit Children's Hospital in New Orleans

Right after Sugar Bowl practice, star players from the Crimson Tide spent time giving back to children and healthcare workers.

NEW ORLEANS - The Alabama Crimson Tide is in New Orleans for the Sugar Bowl matchup against Kansas State, but for a few hours Tuesday afternoon, it was about more than football. 

Straight after practice in the Caesars Superdome, Nick Saban and a group of Crimson Tide players bussed over to Children's Hospital of New Orleans and spent nearly an hour with patients from the hospital, their families and the hospital's staff and healthcare workers. 

"These kids are great," senior safety Jordan Battle said. "They’re inspirations to all of us. It’s no better thing than to come out here and spend some time with them after a great practice.”

Battle, Jase McClellan, Emil Ekiyor Jr., Brian Branhc, Jahmyr Gibbs, Dallas Turner, Ja'Corey Brooks, Kendall Randolph, Henry To'oTo'o, Bryce Young, Will Anderson Jr., DJ Dale, Seth McLaughlin, Darrian Dalcourt, Kool-Aid McKinstry, DeMarcco Hellams and Will Reichard were all there signing autographs, taking pictures, playing games, coloring, laughing, having fun and interacting with hospital employees, patients and their families. 

Most the players were set up at different stations with inflatable games like baseball, soccer, basketball and football or a giant Connect Four game, but Alabama's star quarterback and Heisman trophy winner spent almost the entire time going through a long line of people waiting for pictures and autographs. Young was the last one back on the bus because he was still signing autographs and meeting fans. 

When players opt out of bowl games, they also miss out on opportunities like this. But because Young decided to play, there are now dozens of little children and healthcare heroes who will always remember getting to snap a picture or have a conversation with a Heisman trophy winner. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The players were generous with their time and affection, giving out hugs, high fives, pictures and autographs to anyone who asked. Battle said he spent time with a little boy playing the giant connect four game, and the boy's competitiveness reminded Battle of himself. 

Saban also got in on the fun. The Alabama head coach signed dozens of footballs and even played a little soccer. 

Getting to step away from football and spend time doing this put things into perspective for the players as well before they get back to the football grind in preparation for Saturday's game against Kansas State. 

"Given the talent and ability I have and seeing that those kids also have that in them, I’m just blessed," Battle said. "I pray for them every day. I pray for me, my family and friends, that we’ll take full advantage of the opportunities we’re given every day.”

IMG_0407
IMG_0410
IMG_0419
4
Gallery
4 Images

See also:

Alabama Football Players Discuss their Favorite Cajun Dishes Amidst Sugar Bowl Preparations

Alabama Football Sugar Bowl Tuesday Practice Report

In This Article (1)

Alabama Crimson Tide
Alabama Crimson Tide

Will Anderson Jr. - Sugar Bowl Practice - December 26, 2022
All Things Bama

Alabama Players React to Bryce Young, Will Anderson Jr. Returning for Sugar Bowl

By Joey Blackwell
Jan 5, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; The exterior of the Mercedes-Benz Superdome is seen before a NFC Wild Card playoff football game between the New Orleans Saints and the Minnesota Vikings. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook -USA TODAY Sports
All Things Bama

Alabama Football Players Discuss their Favorite Cajun Dishes Amidst Sugar Bowl Preparations

By Joey Blackwell
The party continues on Bourbon Street albeit it with far fewer people for a Saturday night ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Ida in New Orleans on Saturday, August 28, 2021.
All Things Bama

What are Alabama Football Players Doing in New Orleans?

By Austin Hannon
Bill O'Brien at Alabama Sugar Bowl practice
All Things Bama

Alabama Football Sugar Bowl Tuesday Practice Report

By Katie Windham
BamaCentral1
All Things Bama

Tight End CJ Dippre Commits to Alabama

By Mason Smith
Crimson Tikes: Congratulations Are In Order
All Things Bama

Crimson Tikes: Could Congratulations Be In Order?

By Anthony Sisco
Dec 24, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) scores a touchdown past Dallas Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland (26) during the second half at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Bama/NFL

Top 5 Bama in the NFL Week 16: DeVonta Smith Leads the Crimson Tide Products for the Second Time

By Hunter De Siver
Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban walks the field before a game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
All Things Bama

Think Nick Saban's Value Underrated? You Don't Know the Half of It: All Things CW

By Christopher Walsh