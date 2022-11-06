Notebook: Alabama had the Defense it Wanted on Two-Point Conversion

BATON ROUGE, La. — The decision for LSU to go for two in overtime of the Tigers’ 32-31 win was unexpected. But Alabama had the defensive call it wanted.

It just didn’t work out in Alabama’s favor.

LSU’s Mason Taylor snuck into the end zone after catching a pass in the flat from Jayden Daniels for the game-winner.

Alabama was expecting LSU to kick the extra point, but head coach Nick Saban said the defense wasn’t completely caught off guard.

“We played what we would have played in that situation, and we had a chance to stop the guy,” Saban said. “It wasn’t like we didn’t have him covered.”

For LSU coach Brian Kelly, the call was more of a gut feeling.

“It was a decision in that moment,” Kelly said. “I knew we had a good play that we hadn’t used. I felt really good about the play and it was well executed.”

That’s the rule

Alabama made several mistakes Saturday against LSU for sure, but the Crimson Tide got bailed out on one of them late in the second quarter. Cameron Latu fumbled after making a catch and an LSU defender recovered at the Tiger 26-yard line. But he didn’t, apparently. It was ruled that Latu’s body was out of bounds while he touched the ball trying to recover the fumble. By rule, the ball goes back to the offense.

This is getting old

Losing is a rare thing at Alabama, but when it happens opposing fans take center stage. The Crimson Tide has lost seven road games since 2013 and fans have stormed the field after every one of them, including Saturday. It's almost overkill at this point, but that’s the price Bama players pay.

“We have to get better and not put ourselves in that position,” Young said.

TD drought

Jahmyr Gibbs’ two-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter ending a drought for Alabama. Prior to that, Alabama hadn’t scored a touchdown in five straight quarters. The Crimson Tide’s last touchdown was in the second quarter against Mississippi State. Will Reichard hit five field goals during that stretch.

Upon further review

If you like long football games, Saturday night was for you. The official time was just under four hours (3:56), and that included overtime, but the game was delayed several times by official reviews. Five to be exact. The refs reviewed a couple of first-down spots, a fumble, a completion confirmation and a tipped pass in overtime. Also contributing to the length of the game were penalties. Alabama was flagged nine times while LSU was hit seven times.

Pinned deep

Alabama went three-and-out on three straight possessions in the first half and netted just two yards. Field position played a big factor. Alabama started the drives on its own 11-, 10- and 10-yard line. Two penalties back up two of those drives to the 5. The best starting field position for Alabama in the first half was its own 25-yard line. That drive resulted in a field goal.

“Whatever the field position is it’s up to us to execute and move the ball down the field,” Alabama quarterback Bryce Young said. “It’s on me to play better. As a leader I have to be better, and I wasn’t that today.”

10 Gallery 10 Images

No points for you

For just the second time this season, Alabama was held to no first-quarter points. The Crimson Tide was held scoreless in the first frame against Texas A&M. Conversely, LSU was held scoreless in the first quarter. Alabama’s defense has pitched seven first-quarter shutouts this season. Alabama has outscored its opponents 97-27 in the first quarter.

Welcome back

Defensive linemen Jaheim Oatis and DJ Dale were back on the field after missing the Crimson Tide’s last game against Mississippi State.

Dale had two tackles Saturday while Oatis had one.

That was dumb

In the first quarter, LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels threw an incomplete pass on third-and-11 but was flagged for crossing the line of scrimmage. The officials opted to review the play, which took a few minutes. It was ruled Daniels did not cross the line of scrimmage, which made it fourth-and-11 instead of fourth-and-16. Time was wasted reviewing the call and, either way, LSU had to punt.

Tidebits

Alabama captains were quarterback Bryce Young and linebackers Will Anderson Jr., and Henry To’oTo’o. The Crimson Tide won the toss and defered to the second half...Kickoff temperature was 68 degrees with clear skies...Announced attendance was 102,321...Nick Saban is now 12-6 all time against LSU. The last time Alabama lost in Baton Rouge was a 24-21 decision in 2010...Game officials: Ken Williamson, Referee; Michael Morton, Umpire; Stephen Ray, Head Line Judge; Mickey Branson, Line Judge; Daniel Gautreaux, Field Judge; Eduardo Balbis, Side Judge; Michael Watson, Back Judge; Joel Moenkhoff, Center Judge; David Aimand, Replay Official.

See Also:

LSU Knocks Off Alabama in OT, Ends Crimson Tide's Playoff Hopes

Alabama Again Can't Match Opponents' Desperation Level as Title Hopes Dashed

Another Road Game, Another Failure of Execution for Alabama

Want to see the Crimson Tide or other teams? SI Tickets