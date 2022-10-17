Skip to main content

Photos and Video from Alabama Football's First Practice of Mississippi State Week

The Crimson Tide hosted a one-hour practice in shells at the Thomas-Drew Practice Fields on Monday afternoon.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama football hosted its first practice of the week on Monday afternoon, with the team practicing for one hour at the Thomas-Drew Practice Fields.

The players wore shells (helmets, shoulder pads and shorts) throughout the duration of the practice. Regarding weather conditions, temperatures were in the low-70s Fahrenheit with sunny skies and winds blowing 12 m.p.h. to the south-southeast.

The Crimson Tide is coming off of its first loss of the season, a 52-49 loss at the hands of Tennessee in Knoxville. Meanwhile, Alabama's next opponent in Mississippi State is coming off of a loss of their own: a 27-17 defeat at Kentucky.

Earlier in the day on Monday, Alabama head coach Nick Saban met with reporters and gave his thoughts on the team's upcoming game against the Bulldogs.

"Mississippi State's an outstanding team," Saban said. "I think they're 5-2. Mike Leach is one of the most difficult guys offensively to try to defend relative to their offense. The quarterback, Will Rogers, does a great job of that. They're one of the leading passing teams in the country. They've got a good receiving corps. I think they're running the ball more effectively this year than maybe in years past.

"Their defense is very aggressive, create a lot of turnovers, do a lot of pressuring the quarterback. They're good on special teams. They've got good specialists so it's going to be a challenging game for us. And we'll see how our players respond to the situation that we've created for ourselves."

