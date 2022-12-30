Skip to main content

Postcard from the Sugar Bowl: Day 5

Joey Blackwell, Austin Hannon and Katie Windham have you covered from New Orleans for the 2022 Allstate Sugar Bowl.

NEW ORLEANS — We're less than 24 hours away from the 2022 Allstate Sugar Bowl between No. 5 Alabama and No. 9 Kansas State.

And yet it's quiet -- too quiet. At least in terms of Crimson Tide fans in "The Big Easy."

Up and down Bourbon Street, there is plenty of purple and silver -- and not much crimson and white.

To be fair, this is a special occasion for the Wildcats. Kansas State is playing in its first CFP New Year's Six bowl game whereas Alabama is playing in its fifth Sugar Bowl under Nick Saban.

Moreover, it is not a CFP game for the Crimson Tide, which has become the standard. It's only the second time in the last nine years that Alabama has played in a postseason game without national championship implications.

Alabama fans still have time to make the drive from two states over, so there will surely be more Crimson Tide fans in New Orleans by Saturday morning.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Kickoff between Alabama and Kansas State is set for 11 a.m. CT on ESPN.

See Also:

Ticket Prices for Alabama vs. Kansas State Continue to Drop

For Both Alabama and Kansas State, Reputation is on the Line in the Sugar Bowl

Nick Saban Offered Portal Players Chance to Play in Sugar Bowl

Everything Nick Saban and Chris Klieman Said in their Final Sugar Bowl Week Press Conference

Nick Saban Calls This Week's Sugar Bowl Prep 'Most Enjoyable Bowl Practice' He's Had

Want to see the Alabama Crimson Tide or other teams? SI Tickets

Jan 5, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; The exterior of the Mercedes-Benz Superdome is seen before a NFC Wild Card playoff football game between the New Orleans Saints and the Minnesota Vikings. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook -USA TODAY Sports
All Things Bama

Ticket Prices for Alabama vs. Kansas State Continue to Drop

By Christopher Walsh
Nick Saban - Superdome - Sugar Bowl Practice
All Things Bama

Nick Saban Offered Portal Players Chance to Play in Sugar Bowl

By Katie Windham
The 2022 Allstate Sugar Bowl Trophy
All Things Bama

Everything Nick Saban and Chris Klieman Said in their Final Sugar Bowl Week Press Conference

By Joey Blackwell
Nick Saban - Superdome - Sugar Bowl Practice
All Things Bama

For Both Alabama and Kansas State, Reputation is on the Line in the Sugar Bowl

By Joey Blackwell
Will Anderson Sugar Bowl media day
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Friday, December 30, 2022

By Katie Windham
Hannah Barber vs Gardner-Webb
All Things Bama

Emotional Win for Alabama Basketball's Hannah Barber

By Edwin Stanton
Nick Saban at Sugar Bowl practice
All Things Bama

Nick Saban Calls This Week's Sugar Bowl Prep 'Most Enjoyable Bowl Practice' He's Had

By Katie Windham
Pete Golding
All Things Bama

Everything Pete Golding and Alabama's Defense Said on Thursday of Sugar Bowl Week

By Joey Blackwell