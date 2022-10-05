Questions at Quarterback: Alabama, Texas A&M Face Uncertainty Under Center

Quarterbacks were noticeably absent from the practice photos and footage released by Alabama Monday and Tuesday. This doesn't mean the quarterbacks didn't practice. It was just another way of the Alabama coaches not tipping their hand at who might start under center this week for the Crimson Tide.

But it's not just Alabama with questions at quarterback heading into this highly-anticipated matchup against Texas A&M. The Aggies also face uncertainty after starting quarterback Max Johnson left the game in the fourth quarter of A&M's 42-24 loss to Mississippi State. Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher said Monday that Johnson is day-to-day with a hand injury. Haynes King came in to replace Johnson.

It's the same verbiage used by Alabama head coach Nick Saban to describe Bryce Young's status, after the Heisman-winning quarterback left in the first half of Saturday's road win over Arkansas with a shoulder sprain.

This leaves both programs having to prepare for two quarterbacks all week long. According to Saban, this is is something the staff is used to dealing with.

"We don't really know the circumstances of the situation but we have to prepare for both guys," Saban said Monday. "I mean, we do this a lot, especially when the skillset of the two guys is a little bit different. We have no way of knowing if 13 (Haynes King) plays, if they're going to do something different with him. We just have to prepare for what we know they've done in the past and be ready to adjust in the game if there's something different."

Statistically, Johnson and King are almost even on the season through five games. Johnson has 517 passing yards and three touchdowns, while King has 510 yards and three touchdowns. The biggest statistical outlier comes in interceptions. King has thrown four interceptions, including two against Mississippi State.

For Texas A&M, the Aggies have to prepare to potentially face two different styles of quarterback in Young and his backup Jalen Milroe. The redshirt freshman came in for Young in the second quarter against Arkansas and finished with a touchdown both through the air and on the ground. He also flashed his running ability with a 77-yard scramble on third-and-15 that shifted the momentum of the game in the fourth quarter.

Before Arkansas, Milroe had played in three games this season prior and four games during his true freshman campaign. Prior to entering for Young against the Razorbacks, he had only played late in games when the Crimson Tide already had a double-digit lead.

His first significant minutes in SEC play came down to a pressure-packed situation. The once 28-point lead had dwindled down to five by the fourth quarter, yet Milroe maintained his poise on the road to lead Alabama to victory at Arkansas.

Right guard Emil Ekiyor Jr. said that "playmaking" is Milroe's skill. The offensive linemen have to be more aware of staying with their guy and finishing a block because of what Milroe might be able to do once a play starts breaking down.

Alabama senior safety DeMarcco Hellams goes up against Milroe in practice each week and highlighted more of his skillset while talking to the media Tuesday.

"Milroe may be a quarterback, but he’s always going to be one of the best athletes on the field," Hellams said. "He’s fast, he can throw. He’s definitely a challenge for a defense to contain because he brings a great aspect on the field throwing and running, so he’s definitely a problem in both those.”

Outside linebacker Dallas Turner also goes up against Milroe in practice and said his explosiveness and athleticism make him difficult to defend. Because of the different styles of quarterbacks Alabama has on its roster, it actually makes it easier for the defense to prepare for two different A&M quarterbacks according to Turner.

"I mean, I feel like we see everything in practice from the guys we have in our QB room," Turner said. "So I feel like we have just a consistent hard work in practice and a lot of game film that I can see a lot of keys and stuff like that I can use on Saturday."

When asked if Alabama had any special packages on offense designed for Milroe, Saban said the coaches do, but joked that he might as well call Fisher this week and tell him the game plan if he was going to reveal it to the media.

Even though Young will likely continue to be listed as "day-to-day" all the way up until Saturday's kickoff, players like Will Anderson Jr. have full trust in the coaching staff's plan and whichever quarterback ends up getting the start.

"Milroe has been doing a good job," Anderson said. "He stepped up big time for us in the game against Arkansas. Bryce was there on the sidelines and being the great leader that he is, helping everyone and helping the offense get going. They're going to continue to do whatever they got going on that side of the ball, but it's going to be good for us whatever they do."

While uncertainty looms over the quarterback situation for both teams, Alabama players and coaches have displayed full faith in whichever player gets the nod under center.

"Everyone on the offense has the utmost confidence in Jalen, all the coaches have the confidence in Jalen," Ekiyor said. "That’s what’s so great about Alabama. One great player goes down, another great one comes up.”