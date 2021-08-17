Report: Chris Braswell Lands Crimson Tide's First Cobranded Merchandise Deal

Sports Illustrated reports the linebacker will sell a BreakingT shirt featuring his name across the back, his jersey number and the school’s famed scripted A.

Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated is reporting that redshirt freshman linebacker Chris Braswell is the first University of Alabama athlete player to sell his own branded merchandise featuring the school’s famed scripted A.

It's one of the first co-licensing apparel arrangements in college sports during the new name, image and likeness era.

The shirt is being be produced by BreakingT, which which already holds an existing license for Alabama merchandise. It resembles a Crimson Tide home football jersey. Braswell’s name is scrawled across the back with his number, 41, in white lettering and the Alabama logo on the front.

The shirt is available for purchase at $38 for adult sizes and $34 for youth. The school, the athlete and the third party each gets a cut of the sales.

Nike still retains the rights to Alabama’s jerseys, thus why a T-shirt was used for Braswell.

Braswell was a highly-regarded recruit last year, but didn't have any playing time during the Crimson Tide's national championship season. His manager, Ethan Weinstein of Dreamfield, told Dellenger: “Every player who’s had their number put on a jersey before him has made a lot of money for the name on the front of that jersey. Now he gets to see some of that money. It’s something huge.”

The deal runs through Braswell’s career at Alabama, although has has the option to end the contract at any point. To check out the entire story go to: Chris Braswell Lands Alabama's First Cobranded Merchandise Deal Under NIL.

Dellenger also reported on Tuesday the newest team-wide NIL endorsement deal: A four-month-old crypto company is offering every Florida football player $500 in the month of September.

Why? Rival Miami’s team-wide deal announced last month: “We’ll see more of this.”