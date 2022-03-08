Rewinding an Eventful Recruiting Weekend at Alabama

The Crimson Tide had several notable recruits on campus for its second Junior Day of the year.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Football returns to Tuscaloosa on Friday as Alabama will hold its first of 15 spring practices. However, Bryant-Denny Stadium was plenty busy over the weekend as the Crimson Tide hosted several of the nation’s top prospects for its second Junior Day of the Year.

Alabama didn’t land a commitment during the event, but the Crimson Tide did establish some momentum with a few of its major targets. Here’s a look back at some of the highlights from this past weekend.

Mother's approval Photo | @Kaishay5 on Twitter

Cormani McClain doesn’t talk to the media often, but his mother, Kaishay, wasn’t shy to express her excitement during the pair’s visit to Alabama over the weekend. Kaishay described the trip to Tuscaloosa as “a beautiful experience,” posting that she was flabbergasted about the whole program."

Alabama appears to be in a good position with McClain, who ranks as the top cornerback and No. 3 overall player in the 2023 class according to the 247Sports Composite. The Crimson Tide will have to fend off Georgia as well as in-state programs Florida and Miami for the Lakeland, Fla., native.

Alabama already added a five-star cornerback in Jahlil Hurley as well as another talented defensive back in Elliot Washington II in this year’s class. A commitment from McClain could set up one of Nick Saban’s best secondary hauls during his time at Alabama.

A possible five-star setback Photo | Malik Bryant's Instagram account, @_officiallik While Alabama put together a successful visit for McClain, it wasn’t able to get another five-star target from Florida on campus. Malik Bryant was originally supposed to attend Junior Day, but the Orlando, Fla., native was unable to make the trip. It’s the second time he has had to cancel a trip to Tuscaloosa as he was also slated to visit the Crimson Tide during its first Junior Day in January. Despite the back-to-back setbacks, Alabama is thought to be heavily in the mix for Bryant, who ranks as the No. 2 linebacker and No. 27 overall prospect in the 2023 class, according to the 247Sports Composite. The five-star defender announced over the weekend that he will make his college decision on July 23 along with fellow Central Florida natives Payton Kirkland (four-star offensive lineman) and Derrick LeBlanc (four-star defensive lineman). There is a rumor the trio might decide to commit to the same school, something that would hurt the Crimson Tide’s chances. However, package deals often fall apart in the recruiting process. If Alabama is able to get Bryant on campus before his commitment date, it should remain a strong contender. Locking in on a major in-state target Photo | Eufaula Football's Twitter account, @EufaulaFootball Out-of-state talent stole most of the headlines heading into Junior Day, but Alabama was also able to make strides with an in-state target in Yhonzae Pierre. The edge rusher from Eufaula has visited Tuscaloosa multiple times but told BamaCentral that his recent trip allowed him to build on some of his relationships with coaches and players. Pierre, the cousin of former Alabama great Courtney Upshaw, recorded 55 tackles, including 16 stops for a loss and seven sacks during his junior season last year. Alabama has increased its interest in the 6-foot-4, 220-pound defender recently as Pierre said he’s building a nice relationship with first-year outside linebackers coach Coleman Hutzler. “He’s good people, I’ve got a good relationship with him,” Pierre said. “We got along well. He’s high-energy, a cool coach. He said he loves my film. He likes the way I move and my quickness off the ball.” Pierre listed Alabama in his top eight schools along with Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Mississippi State, and Penn State. He’ll return to Tuscaloosa in the near future to take in spring practice. Reloading again at receiver Photo | Jalen Hale's Instagram account, @oso8jay After producing two first-round picks at receiver in two straight NFL Drafts, Alabama has been stockpiling new talent at the position. In last year’s class, the Crimson Tide added three SI99 members in Ja’Corey Brooks (No. 45), Christian Leary (No. 47) and JoJo Earle (No. 75) as well as Agiye Hall. Alabama followed that up by bringing in two more SI99 members in Kendrick Law (No. 33) and Shazz Preston (No. 56) as well as three other talented speedsters including Aaron Anderson, Isaiah Bond and Kobe Prentice this year.

Despite the influx of talent at the position, there are no plans of slowing down. Alabama hosted two talented receivers in Jaleb Hale and Bryson Rodgers over the weekend. Hale, a five-star talent from Longview, Texas, posted that he had a great visit while stating, “It was a honor to meet and talk to Coach Saban.” Rodgers, a four-star prospect from Zephyrhills, Fla., also seemed pleased with his visit, stating he plans to return to Alabama again in the future.

New offers Photo | Djay Braswell's Instagram account, @BlueMoney26

Class 2023

Djay Braswell, 5-foot-11, 195-pound running back, Sandersville, Ga.

Troy Bowles, 6-foot-1, 205-pound linebacker from Tampa, Fla.

Jamarious Brown, 6-foot-3, 250-pound edge rusher from Moss Point, Miss.

Kaleb Jackson, 5-foot-10, 200-pound running back from Baton Rouge, La.

Braden Strozier, 6-foot-2, 175-pound cornerback from Alpharetta, Ga.

Bryce Thornton, 5-foot-10, 175-pound safety from Alpharetta, Ga.

Class of 2024

Aydin Breland, 6-foot-5, 315-pound defensive lineman from Santa Ana, Calif.

DeAndre Carter, 6-foot-4, 340-pound offensive tackle from Santa Ana, Calif.