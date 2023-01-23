Skip to main content

The Extra Point: Has Alabama Basketball Reached its Ceiling?

The No. 2 Crimson Tide is reaching heights it hasn't been to in a long time.
This question isn't meant to be inflammatory or rhetorical but rather one that asks what is really the true potential for the Alabama Crimson Tide men's basketball team this season.

Now with a record of 17-2 (7-0) and having won all of its conference games by an average of 21 points, there is no question that Alabama is currently one of the best teams in the nation. 

It seems that each new opponent is a tiny bump in the road, primed and ready for the Crimson Tide to steamroll. So here's the question: is this current version the best Nate Oats' squad can play or is there still another level to reach?

While it is certainly a good thing to be playing at this high of a level during the regular season, the Crimson Tide want to make sure it isn't peaking now and then is unable to sustain its success once the calendar gets closer and closer to March.

If one doesn't think it's possible for the Crimson Tide to falter, look no further than last year's Auburn Tigers. They started out 22-1 and were at one point the No. 1 ranked team in the country before losing in the first round of the SEC Tournament and the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Now, it is unfair to compare last year's Auburn team to this year's Alabama squad but the point still remains that regular season success doesn't guarantee anything once the postseason rolls around. 

However, with a star player in Brandon Miller averaging almost 20 points per game and a deep team with playmakers at every position, the Crimson Tide has all the makings of a team that can continue to get better and sustain its success once it reaches the NCAA Tournament.

Let's see how high it can really climb.

