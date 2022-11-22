The Extra Point: Jameson Williams' Potential on the Lions Offense

Detroit Lions wide reciever Jameson Williams returned to practice for the first time since tearing his ACL against Georgia in the CFP National Championship.

Even with the long-term injury, Detroit drafted Williams 12th overall, knowing that he'd be worth it in the long run. Now that he is starting to get reps again, the NFL community will get to see why the Lions gambled on him.

Williams joins an offense loaded with talent. Quarterback Jared Goff is having one of his better seasons as he's ranks in the top 10 in passing yards and touchdowns. Detroit's offensive line is among the best in the NFL, allowing the third-least sacks (15).

Running backs Jamaal Williams and D'Andre Swift have quickly become one of the best one-two punches in the NFL. Second-year WR Amon-Ra St. Brown has shown signs of stardom throughout the last 11 weeks.

St. Brown is an above average receiver, but will definitely be under less pressure when Williams gets back on the gridiron. Williams' combination of size and speed is unique to rest of the league.

Williams' route-running ability gets him open quicker than most. While at Alabama, Williams' yards after catch (YAC) were second to none.

Goff has a solid arm, meaning Williams can effectively run go routes, arguably his best attribute.

It's uncertain as to when Williams will be starting for Detroit, but when he does, don't be surprised if he makes an immediate impact.

The Lions have won their last three games. An potential upset win on Thanksgiving day against the Buffalo Bills might be all they need to make a once-doubtful playoff push.

