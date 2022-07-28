Bama in the NFL: Can Jameson Williams Make the Lions Roar?

Similar to the Cleveland Browns, the Detroit Lions have only had 10 winning seasons since 1990. They've finished fourth in the NFC North division (Packers, Bears and Vikings) in each of the last four seasons.

However, the Lions have gradually rebuilt the last couple of years. They have completely renovated their offensive line, as it is considered one of the best front fives in the NFL. Detroit also drafted several playmakers like running back D'Andre Swift and wide receivers Amon-Ra St. Brown and Alabama speedster Jameson Williams.

Williams was selected 12th overall in the 2022 NFL Draft by the Lions. The 21-year-old tore his ACL in the second quarter of the 2022 CFP National Championship against Georgia on Jan. 10. Due to the injury, his draft stock was expected to drop. However, he recovered enough to still be a mid-first round pick in April.

Williams is still recovering, though, as he is on the Lions PUP list. He will likely not start until the middle of the regular season.

So why did the Lions draft someone with a torn ACL so early? Because Williams is arguably the best receiver from the draft class.

After transferring from Ohio State to Alabama before the 2021 season, Williams quickly became the team's top receiver. In 15 games, Williams had 79 receptions for 1,572 receiving yards (fifth-most in NCAA) and 15 touchdowns (third-most in NCAA). He also had two kick return touchdowns in the same game against Southern Mississippi.

Due to his injury, he couldn't participate in the 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine. However, he said himself how fast he would've ran it.

EA Sports Madden NFL 23, the popular football gaming franchise will release on Aug. 19. Every player's ratings have been released, including Williams.

The rookie is tied for the highest rating (78) among his entire draft class. Additionally, he is also tied for the second-highest speed rating (98) among every player in the NFL.

The deep-threat receiver is similar to former Crimson Tide speedster Jaylen Waddle, who has a 97 speed. Williams, though, is significantly taller. At six feet and two inches, Williams is above average for his position. He is quick and skilled enough to run every route as well as Waddle, but he could also "Moss" his defender with his staggering height.

When Williams returns to the field, he could be the missing piece to make the Lions offense roar and give them more wins.

Defensively, the Lions selected Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson with the second overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Besides Hutchinson, Detroit didn't add many more improvements on defense.

There are three former Alabama players on the Lions defense: linebacker Shaun Dion Hamilton, defensive end Isaiah Buggs and cornerback Saivion Smith. Hamilton and Smith are listed as reserves. Buggs signed with the Lions on July 22. He will also be a reserve.

Hamilton will likely get some playing time this season as he is further up on the depth chart. Buggs and Smith will likely be cut from the team, unless they play well during training camp.

The Lions open up the regular season against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sept. 11.

This is the eleventh story in a team-by-team series highlighting Alabama players in the NFL.

