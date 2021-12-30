Trevon Diggs is the 2021 BamaCentral Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Year
Built by Bama is the mantra heard and seen all around Tuscaloosa. And we see the product of that all around professional sports. From the NFL to the NBA to MLB to the PGA tour to the Olympics and beyond, a former Alabama athlete is making an impact on the biggest stages of sports.
There are so many great moments to look back on in the 2021 calendar year for Crimson Tide athletes in the pros. Spencer Turnbull threw a no-hitter for the Detroit Tigers on May 19 against the Mariners. Haylie McCleney won a silver medal for Team USA at the Olympics as part of the softball team. Former Alabama catcher Alex Avila retired from MLB after 13 years in the majors. OJ Howard won a Super Bowl ring with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and more.
Alabama's list of accomplishments in the NFL this year could take days to list out, but there is one player who stands out above the rest, and that is the 2021 BamaCentral Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Year: Trevon Diggs.
The 2020 second round pick for the Dallas Cowboys has been outstanding from the very first game. Diggs opened the season with a record-breaking streak of interceptions in six straight games, including two against the Panthers on Oct. 3. He returned two of those interceptions for touchdowns with one against Philadelphia and one against New England.
Overall, the Cowboys' cornerback leads the NFL with 11 interceptions. It is the most by any NFL player in a single season since 1981 and ties the Dallas record with two games still left to go in the regular season. Diggs is two interceptions shy of tying the NFL record for most interceptions in a season at 13.
Diggs has also helped the Cowboys secure an NFC East title for the first time since 2018. He has 49 total tackles and 21 passes defended on the season. He is a two-time winner of the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week.
Honorable Mention
- Jalen Hurts- Philadelphia Eagles QB
- Two-time BamaCentral Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week (Sept. 8-14, Nov. 16-22)
- Leads the NFL in rushing touchdowns by a quarterback with 10.
- Second in the NFL only behind Lamar Jackson in rushing yards for a quarterback with 740.
- Has 2,930 yards and 16 touchdowns as the Eagles' starting quarterback
- Herbert Jones- New Orleans Pelicans SF
- Quickly found a starting spot in the Pelicans' starting rotation as a rookie and second-round draft pick
- Has garnered tons of praise by teammates and analysts alike for his defensive abilities already translating at the pro level
- Is averaging 8 points and 3.7 rebounds per game with a career-high 26 points against Cleveland on Dec. 28
- BamaCentral Pro Athlete of the Week- Dec. 7-13
- Haylie McCleney- Team USA, Softball outfielder
- Batted .643 and reached base safely 14 of 19 times at the Tokyo Olympics
- Led Team USA to a silver medal in softball's return to the Olympics for the first time since 2008
- BamaCentral Pro Athlete of the Week-July 21-27
Bama Central Pro Athlete of the Week Winners in 2021
Dec. 29 - Jan. 5 Derrick Henry
Jan. 6 - 12 Daron Payne
Jan. 13 - 19 Levi Wallace
Jan. 20 - 26 Collin Sexton
Jan. 27 - Feb. 2. JaMychal Green
Feb. 3 - 9 Collin Sexton
Feb. 9 - 16 Kira Lewis Jr.
Feb. 17 - 23 Levi Randolph
Feb. 24 - March 2 Collin Sexton
March 3 - 9 Collin Sexton
March 10 - 16 Justin Thomas
March 17 - 23 Collin Sexton
March 24 - 30 JaMychal Green
March 31 - April 6 Collin Sexton
April 7 - April 13 Collin Sexton
April 14 - April 20 Levi Randolph
April 21 - April 27 Collin Sexton
April 28 - May 4 Davis Riley
May 5 - May 11 Collin Sexton
May 12 - May 18 Dicky Pride
May 19 - May 25 Spencer Turnbull
May 26 - June 1 Alexa Guarachi
June 2 - June 8 Kenzie Wright
June 9 - June 15 Eryk Anders
June 16 - June 22 Daniel Haugh
June 23 - June 29 Daniel Haugh
June 30 - July 7 Emma Talley
July 7 - July 13 Blake Sims
July 14 - July 20 Brett Auerbach
July 21 - July 27 Haylie McCleney
July 28 - Aug. 3 Kirani James
Aug. 4 - Aug. 10 Remona Burchell
Aug. 11 - Aug. 17 Kira Lewis
Aug. 18 - Aug. 24 Steven Setterstrom
Aug. 25 - Aug. 31 Mac Jones
Sept. 1 - Sept. 7 Justin Thomas
Sept. 8 - Sept. 14 Jalen Hurts
Sept. 15 - Sept. 21 Derrick Henry
Sept. 22 - Sept. 28- Justin Thomas
Sept. 29 - Oct. 5-Trevon Diggs
Oct. 6 - Oct. 12- Najee Harris
Oct. 13 - Oct. 19- Derrick Henry
Oct. 20- Oct. 26- Mac Jones
Oct. 27- Nov. 2- Amari Cooper
Nov. 3- Nov. 8- DeVonta Smith
Nov. 9- Nov. 15- Mac Jones
Nov. 16- Nov. 22- Jalen Hurts
Nov. 23-Nov. 29- Patrick Surtain II
Nov. 30-Dec. 6- Tua Tagovailoa
Dec. 7- Dec. 13- Herbert Jones
Dec. 14- Dec. 20- Trevon Diggs
Dec. 21-Dec. 27- Jaylen Waddle