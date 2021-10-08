Why Yards After the Catch is the Stat to Watch on the Alabama Offense

All Things CW looks at a statistical area that has yet to blossom, why Nick Saban is harping so much about penalties, and maybe Lane Kiffin was right about Alabama's overall talent.

As we close in on the midway point of the regular season, with No. 1 Alabama playing its sixth of 12 scheduled games, it's easy to look at the offense and say it's good, but could be better.

Yes, the Crimson Tide does lead the SEC in scoring offense by averaging 45.6 points per game, and tops the league in passing efficiency (186.7 rating).

But its fifth in passing offense (299.2 yards per game), sixth in total offense (462.6), and ninth in rushing offense (163.4).

With the Crimson Tide 5-0, sophomore Bryce Young is considered the frontrunner for the Heisman Trophy, although that's also a little by default as we haven't seen anyone step up like Joe Burrow in 2019, or even Mac Jones last season (even though DeVonta Smith ended up winning the award).

There's an old saying that the Heisman is usually won in November, so this year may be a little more traditional in that respect.

More on Young in a moment.

Despite its success, this is still an offense that's sort of feeling its way and figuring out its potential, as nearly all the key contributors are new, or in new roles. At times it's been lights-out good. Other times it doesn't seem to be playing with the same edge.

In short, Alabama's offense can still get significantly better.

One statistical way this is reflected is in yards after the catch.

Alabama's numbers are good, but the Crimson Tide's offense doesn't have the ability to potentially score anywhere on the field like last year's team.

This offense has been more methodical, using more multiple-tight end sets, and is better at chewing up the clock. The Crimson Tide has a time of possession advantage of 32:49-27:11, whereas in 2020 it barely had the ball more at 30:55-29:05.

Perhaps the amazing part of that is the scoring hasn't been far off. A year ago, as the defense got better as the season progressed, Alabama won by an average score of 48.46-19.38. This year it's 45.60-18.2.

In 2020, Alabama faced Texas A&M on Week 2 of a 10-week SEC-only schedule, and it was the breakout game for the offense, serving notice that it was something special.

Jones connecting with John Metchie III for a 78-yard touchdown on Alabama’s third play set the tone. Metchie, who coming in had just six career receptions, finished with five catches for 181 yards and the first two touchdowns of his Crimson Tide career.

We charted Jaylen Waddle having 82 yards yards after the catch, with Metchie at 68 and Smith a workmanlike 49. After averaging 6.08 yards after the catch against Missouri, that figure jumped up to 10.85 versus Texas A&M.

With that in mind, here's Alabama average per catch for each game:

Miami: 3.96

Mercer: 13.25

Florida: 7.68

Southern Miss: 6.87

Ole Miss: 3.55

The Crimson Tide has had 114 completions so far, compared to just 82 for the opposition. The 72.2 completion percentage and 9.5 average yards per attempt are both second in the league (the former to Mississippi State, the latter to Arkansas).

As Young gets more comfortable he should be hitting his receivers more in stride. Assuming someone steps up as a receiving replacement out of the backfield for injured Jase McClellan, the yards after the catch figures to only improve.

So far the Crimson Tide's best single-game showing was Jameson Williams’ 67 yards after the catch against Mercer. Here are the unofficial season leaders:

Alabama YAC Leaders

John Metchie III 193 Jameson Williams 184 Jase McClellan 89 (injured) JoJo Earle 71 Slade Bolden 61

It'll be interesting to see what kind of numbers Alabama posts at Texas A&M, as the Aggies returned nine defensive starters this season but are shorthanded at cornerback due to injuries.

Penalty Perspective

There's a good reason why Nick Saban has been harping on penalties so much this season, including after seeing freshman JoJo Earle have two big punt returns called back due to flags against Southern Miss.

"Our players have to learn to play penalty-free," the coach said.

Alabama only had five penalties against Ole Miss, which was a step in the right direction. For the season, Alabama has been flagged 40 times, which is tied for 116th out of the 130 teams playing at the FBS level.

The 363 yards are tied for 118th.

Overall, Alabama is averaging 73.6 yards in penalties compared to 57.4 by opponents.

But here's the thing that's really frustrating to the coach. This year's Crimson Tide is on pace to have the most penalties per game of any team Saban's coached at Alabama.

Alabama Penalties Per Year

Year, Pen.-Yards (Avg.)

2007 59-463 (4.5)

2008 57-520 (4.1)

2009 69-598 (4.9)

2010 66-490 (5.1)

2011 49-409 (3.8)

2012 54-467 (3.9)

2013 63-520 (4.8)

2014 69-562 (4.9)

2015 89-835 (5.9)

2016 86-660 (5.7)

2017 69-569 (4.9)

2018 87-796 (5.8)

2019 95-855 (7.3)

2020 78-625 (6.8)

2021 40-363 (8.0)

How Does Young Compare?

Young ranks fourth nationally in passing touchdowns (17) and fourth in passing efficiency (185.1), while ranking sixth in points responsible for (102).

He's completed 73 percent of his passes (108-for-148) for 1,365 yards with 17 touchdowns and just two interceptions (one of which went off the receiver's chest).

Here's how his first five starts compare to his three Crimson Tide predecessors, who are now all starting in the NFL.

First Five Starts

Quarterback, C-A-I/Percent, Yards, TDs, Int., NCAA/NFL Efficiency

Jalen Hurts 91-141-1/64.5, 1,124 yards 7, 146.47/102.67

Tua Tagovailoa 66-68-0/75.0, 1,161 yards, 14, 238.3/156.25

Mac Jones 88-122-2/72.1, 1,421 yards, 15, 207.27/143.48

Bryce Young 108-148-2/73.0, 1,365 yards, 17, 185.65/133.98

Random Tide-Bits

• A year ago, Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin exposed the Alabama defense, as he was obviously familiar with the scheme and many of the players. This year, his game plan was try and wear the Crimson Tide defense down and then try and hit it deep. Does that mean that Kiffin couldn't an obvious weakness in the defense? It explains his comments about Alabama being better overall from last year. Another possibility is that Alabama's pass rush led by Will Anderson Jr. was simply that good in the first half. The truth is probably somewhere in the middle, but either way it's an excellent sign for the Crimson Tide.

• Some Texas A&M familiarity: Junior wide receiver Ainias Smith is the brother of former Alabama safety Maurice Smith. Freshman wide receiver Moose Muhammad is the son of Muhsin Muhammad, who played for Saban at Michigan State. Junior center Luke Matthews (who is out with an injury) is the brother of former Aggies Kevin, Jake and Mike Matthews, and the son of Hall of Famer Bruce Matthews.

• Saban is 4-0 against Jimbo Fisher, having outscored him 144-75. Fisher is 112-31, with a .783 winning percentage against every other head coach he's faced. Texas A&M has lost eight straight to Alabama, dating back to 2012.

• The Crimson Tide hasn’t trailed a team at any point during its past 57 quarters of play, the longest streak by any FBS team since 1950. The last time Alabama was behind was in the third quarter against Georgia, 24-20, on Oct. 17, 2020. The Tide won 41-24.

Did You Notice?

• How a Difference in Alignment Could've Tipped Off Ole Miss's Defense vs. Alabama

• Clemson’s Offense Is Broken, and There May Not Be a Simple Fix

• Future Playoff Watch: What a 12-Team Bracket Would Look Like After Week 5

• Lane Kiffin Thanks Alabama, Ole Miss Fans for Popcorn Delivery After Pregame Comments

Christopher Walsh's notes column All Things Bama appears every week on BamaCentral.