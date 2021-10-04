This Bama Alignment Difference Could've Tipped Off Ole Miss

October 4, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAF
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

How a Difference in Alignment Could've Tipped Off Ole Miss's Defense vs. Alabama

The Rebels could not to contain the Crimson Tide's explosive offense, but the secret to success comes from Bama's alignment in this go-to goal line set.
Author:

If Alabama is within a few yards of your end zone with seven players on the line of scrimmage combining to possess 29 recruiting stars worth of talent, your team is probably not going to stop them. Ole Miss didn’t stop them there or much of anywhere in the 42–21 popcorn-fueled loss that included this Cameron Latu short touchdown catch.

In fact, Florida’s the only team this season to mount a successful goal-line stand (defined here as Bama holding possession inside the 3-yard line) and it’s only because a penalty sent Bama 5 yards backward and opted for a field goal on fourth down.

Alabama does present various looks down on the doorstep. They’ll try to lighten the box a bit . . .

Screen Shot 2021-10-03 at 4.30.11 PM

Or if nothing’s working, they’ll even show a formation that’s downright spread in nature and more likely to be seen in the open field.

Screen Shot 2021-10-03 at 4.37.37 PM

But when it comes down to it, Alabama puts all the beef it can muster on the field in a classic school I-formation.

Screen Shot 2021-10-03 at 11.02.22 PM

The runs are simple. Plays hit so quickly in the low red zone that there often isn’t much space or time to run something with elaborate pulling linemen once the ball is snapped. But Alabama will use pre-snap motion with tight end Jahleel Billingsley in this go-to goal line set. Then they usually run right down your throat like the Bama of old just like they did with this early second quarter touchdown against Ole Miss.

Billingsley’s alignment specifically makes things look different on the Latu touchdown later in the second quarter. You can see the subtle difference here in alignment after Billingsley finishes his pre-snap motion (Alabama’s running back is also deeper in the backfield behind the fullback).

SI Recommends

Here’s the look right before the snap for the touchdown early in the second quarter:

Screen Shot 2021-10-03 at 4.47.50 PM

And here’s the look right before Latu’s touchdown catch.

Screen Shot 2021-10-03 at 4.47.24 PM

Now, why does it matter?

You’ll notice that Latu’s touchdown was play action. He needs some space to sift through any trash that Ole Miss penetration may cause so he can get out into the flat.

Screen Shot 2021-10-03 at 10.56.43 PM

Billingsley’s role is vital for two reasons. He can occupy a defender who may otherwise sink backwards and take away a possible throw to Latu, and he also could present an underneath option for Bryce Young to dump off to him if all else fails off the play action fake.

Ole Miss bit on the play action which is to be expected because Alabama scored on this same look from nearly the exact distance earlier in the game and they’ve obviously put the same run action on film. Even if their defenders did notice the clear alignment tell, it’s one thing to see it and another to process what’s happening after a long drive getting your butt kicked. And to be frank who’s expecting a pass here anyway? But that’s the point for the Tide.

Even if Ole Miss had picked up on the fact that it was coming, they’d still have to stop it.

More College Football Coverage:
Oregon's Playoff Dreams Don't Die With Its Tough Loss at Stanford
Rooting for College Football Chaos? These October Matchups Will Be Key
Order Restored in CFB Rankings as Georgia, Alabama Dominate Opponents
Alabama Turns Blockbuster Into Beatdown as Kiffin, Ole Miss Come Up Empty

YOU MAY LIKE

bama-ole-miss-Jahleel-Billingsley
College Football

This Bama Alignment Difference Could've Tipped Off Ole Miss

The Rebels could not to contain the Crimson Tide's explosive offense, but the secret to success comes from Bama's alignment in this go-to goal line set.

Nick Folk attempts a field goal.
NFL

Patriots' Nick Folk Misses Game-Winning FG With Doink

The 56-yard field goal attempt in the pouring rain would have tied Nick Folk's career-high.

cardinals-win-orr-column
NFL

Cardinals Undefeated Record Proves Beauty of NFL Anomalies

Arizona is playing like the most complete team in the NFL right now—proof that not everything in football needs to make sense on paper.

trey-lance-49ers-seahawks
NFL

Lance Replaces Injured Garoppolo As 49ers Face Seahawks

Trey Lance is San Francisco's new signal caller after Jimmy Garoppolo exited Sunday's contest with a calf injury.

tom brady (1)
NFL

Tom Brady Booed by Pats Fans in Return to Gillette Stadium

After a warm reception pre-game, the six-time Super Bowl champion was met with a chorus of boos as the Buccaneers offense took the field for the first time.

Tom Brady
NFL

Brady Sets NFL Career Passing Yards Record

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady set the NFL career passing yards record Sunday night against the Patriots.

NFL Week 4 Takeaways
Play
NFL

Week 4 Takeaways: Kyler Takes Cards to Another Level, Browns D Is Spectacular, Rookie QB Redemption

Plus, Packers win ugly in Green Bay, the Giants show what they can be, the Ravens dominate in Denver, Matthew Stafford’s bad day, and much more!

red sox
MLB

MLB Playoff Field: Wild Card, Division Matchups Set

There will be no Game 163 after all, as the Yankees, Red Sox and Giants all took care of business on the final day of the regular season.