WR Aaron Anderson to Transfer to Rival SEC School

Anderson will be taking his five-star talents with him to play for the LSU Tigers in his home state of Louisiana.

Former Alabama wide receiver Aaron Anderson announced on Sunday afternoon that he will be returning to his home state of Louisiana to play football for the LSU Tigers.

Anderson made the announcement via his Instagram:

Anderson, a former five-star who attended Edna Karr High School in New Orleans, entered the portal back on Dec. 12. During the offseason, he suffered a knee injury that resulted in him participating in the game against Austin Peay. However, Anderson did not record any stats in the game.

Due to only participating in only one game this season, Anderson will still have four years of eligibility with the Tigers.

With Anderson's departure, there are four players remaining in the NCAA transfer portal. The players remaining are as follows: offensive linemen Tommy Brockermeyer, Damieon George and Amari Kight as well as running back Trey Sanders.

Here's the full list of former Alabama players that have announced their new programs since the conclusion of the regular season:

DB Khyree Jackson - Oregon

DL Braylen Ingraham - Syracuse

OL Tanner Bowles - Kentucky

OL Javion Cohen - Miami

WR Christian Leary - UCF

WR Traeshon Holden - Oregon

WR JoJo Earle - TCU

WR Aaron Anderson - LSU

