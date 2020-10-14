Alabama Players in the NFL Week 6 Tracker

Quarterback Dak Prescott suffered a gruesome ankle injury in the Dallas Cowboys win over the New York Giants on Sunday.

He's already had surgery and will hopefully back out on the field in the near future. But in the meantime, where do the Cowboys go from here?

What does it mean for someone like former Alabama wide receiver Amari Cooper?

Per Mike Fisher of CowboyMaven, Jerry Jones is already on the record as saying that his injury doesn’t change the Cowboys' Super goals.

“On the other hand,'' he continued, "this is a different year. And if you’ve ever had one that you could approach in an unorthodox way, this is it.”

Sports Illustrated host Robin Lundberg asked SI's Ben Pickman and "The Fantasy Exec" Corey Parson to break it down in the corresponding video.

NFL Schedule Week 6

Uncertainly about who will play when is only growing as the schedule is regularly being altered. This week it means no Thursday night game, and two on Monday.

Sunday's games (all times CT)

Denver Broncos at New England Patriots, CBS

Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans, CBS

Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers, CBS

Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles, CBS

Washington Football Team at New York Giants, Fox

Atlanta Falcons at Minnesota Vikings, Fox

Detroit Lions at Jacksonville Jaguars, Fox

Cincinnati Bengals at Indianapolis Colts, Fox

Chicago Bears at Carolina Panthers, Fox

New York Jets at Miami Dolphins, 3:05 p.m., CBS

Green Bay Packers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 3:25 p.m., Fox

Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers, 7:20 p.m., NBC

Monday's games

Kansas City Chiefs at Buffalo Bills, 4 p.m., Fox/NFL/Amazon

Arizona Cardinals at Dallas Cowboys, 7:15 p.m., ESPN

Bye: Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers, New Orleans Saints, Seattle Seahawks

Matchup of the Week

Revenge games never get old, especially when in the same division. Washington safety Landon collins had 10 tackles last week, including one for a loss. The last time he faced his former team, the Giants, he had six tackles and a forced fumble. During his four seasons in New York he notched 32 passes defended, eight interceptions, three forced fumbles and four fumbles recovered.

NFL Week 6 Notes

• The class of rookie wide receivers, which also includes Henry Ruggs III and Jerry Jeudy, is already being heralded as being one of the best over. Combined, they're averaging 50.1 receiving yards per game, the most through Week 5 among any rookie group since the 1970 NFL-AFL merger (excluding strike seasons).

• Jeudy had 61 receiving yards and his first career touchdown during his last game (Week 4). He's aiming for his fifth straight game with 50-plus receiving yards. He's third among AFC rookies with 234 receiving yards this season.

• A big reason why the Miami Dolphins are in no rush to get Tua Tagovailoa into a game is Ryan Fitzpatrick. He's already had three 300-yard games this season and with one more he'll join Hall of Famer Dan Marino as the only Dolphins quarterbacks ever to pass for 300-plus yards in three straight games. Last week he threw for 350 yards, completing 78.6 percent of his passes, with three touchdowns and zero interceptions.

• Patriots running back Damien Harris posted his first 100-yard game with making his season debut during Week 4.

The Bama in the NFL Database

• Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL

• Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL Tracker

• Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL by Position

• Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL by Team

• All-Time Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL

• All-Time Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL By Team

• Alabama Crimson Tide Players Selected in the NFL Draft

• All-Time Drafted Alabama Crimson Tide Players by Round

• All-Time Drafted Alabama Crimson Tide Players by NFL Teams

This story will be continually updated through Monday's games