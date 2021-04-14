Alex Leatherwood - Offensive Tackle Alabama Crimson Tide 2021 NFL Draft Scouting Report

ALEX LEATHERWOOD | Alabama | OT | #70 | Sr | 6046 | 310 | 5.10 | Pensacola, FL | Booker T. Washington | 01.05.99

Overview:

Long, lean and limber, Leatherwood has started at both right guard and left tackle for the Crimson Tide during his career. He utilizes his arm length well to keep defenders at bay in pass protection and has the necessary strength to drive opponents as a run blocker. The Florida native owns a great combination of size, athleticism and power. He’ll need to refine his technique, as he tends to get overextended and caught out of position at times, affecting his balance. Would like to see him be more aggressive in the second level seeking out contact. Returned to Alabama in hopes of solidifying his draft stock, but film was largely the same story. His work at left tackle position for the Crimson Tide will be very appealing, but his performance is still a long way from being technically sound enough to last on the blind side. Leatherwood’s experience inside at guard is a big plus for his draft projection and some teams could prefer him along the interior. Coaches praise his coachability and football IQ. A slightly overstated prospect, Leatherwood might be destined more for a Day 2 slot opposed to hearing his name called on the first day of the 2021 draft. He does offer valuable versatility that many teams will value but his career trajectory may be more advantageous on the inside.

Background:

Played for head coach and former Heisman Trophy winner Charlie Ward at Booker T. Washington High School. Unanimous five-star player who was widely considered a top-three offensive tackle prospect nationally. Played in 48 games for the Crimson Tide.

