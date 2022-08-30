Alex Leatherwood released; Kenyan Drake Likely Joining Ravens

The Las Vegas Raiders have decided to move on from former Alabama Crimson Tide offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood after just one season.

Las Vegas, which hired a new general manager and head coach during the offseason, waived the 2021 first-round pick on Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per a source.

However, Leatherwood isn't expected to be a free agent for long.

All NFL teams had to get down to the 53-man roster by Tuesday afternoon.

Bills Release O.J. Howard

The Buffalo Bills made a surprise cut when they let go former Crimson Tide tight end O.J. Howard. The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers first-round pick signed a one-year, $3.5 million contract in Buffalo during the offseason.

He'll keep the $3.195 million that's guaranteed.

Howard had three receptions on four targets in 78 preseason snaps.

Unless something surprising happens, former Alabama running back Kenyan Drake will sign with the Ravens.

Drake was told by the Raiders that they would be releasing him on Aug. 22.

Drake was to start the second year of a two-year, $11 million contract with the Raiders, after signing as a free agent.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported that the Baltimore Ravens will be hosting Drake on a free-agent visit on Tuesday. The expectation was the Ravens would sign him if “all goes well.”

This story will be updated as more moves are announced.

