Bama in the NFL: Eddie Jackson Aims to Turn Back the Clock in Chicago

In 2018, Bears safety Eddie Jackson was one of the best defensive backs in the NFL. He had the league's second-most interceptions with six, and he returned two for touchdowns (most in the NFL). He was an All-Pro.

In the several years prior to 2018, the Bears struggled. They had losing seasons from 2014-2017.

They acquired All-Pro linebacker Khalil Mack during the 2017-18 offseason and everything changed. That fall, Chicago played defense like it was back in 1985.

The Bears finished first in points and rushing yards allowed and takeaways. Chicago was the only team which had more interceptions than touchdowns allowed. It finished the regular season 12-4.

Mack, Jackson, defensive end Akiem Hicks and cornerback Kyle Fuller went to the Pro Bowl. Except for Hicks they were All-Pro as well. Jackson was only in his second season.

Jackson was selected 112th overall in the 2017 NFL Draft. The Alabama product won the 2016 National Championship and earned the Defensive MVP award.

As a rookie, Jackson started at free safety every game. The fourth-round pick recorded two interceptions, returning one for a touchdown and three fumble recoveries, returning another one for six.

In 2019, Jackson returned to the Pro Bowl, but the Bears offense was subpar, leading them to an 8-8 record and missing the playoffs.

In the following two seasons, Jackson would start nearly every game, but battled injuries throughout. His stats dropped dramatically as he hasn't picked off a quarterback since 2019.

After two years of setbacks, Jackson is poised to return to his Pro Bowl level. However, since he is 28 years old, age may soon start to be a factor.

In addition to aiming to turn back the clock, Jackson could mentor his youthful secondary of 23-year-old cornerback Jaylon Johnson and rookies Kyler Gordon and Jaquan Brisker.

The Bears open up the regular season on Sept. 11 against the San Francisco 49ers.

This is the sixth story in a team-by-team series highlighting Alabama players in the NFL.

